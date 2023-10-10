New York CNN —

Snack and beverage maker PepsiCo has so far seen “negligible” impact on its business from drugs used for weight loss or diabetes, CEO Ramon Laguarta said during an analyst call Tuesday.

Still, he said, the company is keeping an eye on them: “We’re observing the growth of these new drugs and its potential impact.”

Some food analysts have warned that long-term adoption of semaglutide drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, which generally work by suppressing appetites, could meaningfully alter the consumption habits of shoppers. Food companies, they say, need to prepare for that possibility.

About 1.7% of America’s population was prescribed a semaglutide drug in 2023 — up 40-fold in the past five years. Already, its popularity has buoyed the economy of Denmark, where Novo Nordisk, maker of Wegovy and Ozempic, is based. It has also strained supply in the United States, even as researchers find evidence of troubling side effects. It’s still early days but, if widely adopted, the drugs could significantly change people’s h