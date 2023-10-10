New York CNN —

Burger King has been working to revitalize its brand over the past few years, redesigning everything from its logo to its packaging. The next step: remodeling restaurants.

Customers entering Burger King locations will “start to see something different in 2024,” said Tom Curtis, president of Burger King US & Canada.

After working on it for over a year, the brand officially unveiled a new restaurant design called “Sizzle” during the company’s franchisee convention last week, Curtis said.

Currently, there are two Burger King restaurants open that have been remodeled with the Sizzle decor: One in New Jersey, and one in Las Vegas. Another will open later this month in North Carolina, according to the company. The plan is for more updated restaurants to start opening next year.

Seating at a Burger King Sizzle location. Burger King Company LLC

The new concepts feature digital ordering kiosks, plenty of Whopper branding, and streamlined drive-thru and pickup lanes. Moving forward, “we’re going to lean in where the most of our business comes in, which is the drive thru,” Curtis said.

Last year, Burger King announced a $400 million plan to improve the business, including $250 million toward remodeling and other restaurant investments.

The facelift is past due: Burger King has been behind its competitors in brand updating. It has revealed updated decor over the years, but renovations have been slow moving. The company last introduced a new concept, Garden Grill, several years ago. In 2020, it showcased new design features, including triple drive-thru lanes, and planned some prototypes. But three years later, restaurants still need a makeover. Sizzle is the latest redesign.