49ers dominate Cowboys and Bill Belichick under fire: Everything you need to know about Week 5’s Sunday games

There are some weeks in the NFL when it’s hard to pick out the main storylines, but then there are others where every game seems to have some big takeaway from it.
Week 5 was one of those weeks where all of Sunday’s game had intrigue, talking points or controversies.
49ers dominate in historic rivalry
The sight of the red of the San Francisco 49ers and the silver of the Dallas Cowboys on the same field is one which evokes strong memories of the heyday of one of the NFL’s fiercest rivalries.
The two battled plenty through the 1980s and 1990s, many times in the latter stages of the playoffs with the winner often going on to win the Super Bowl.
After laying dormant for a while, the rivalry has been renewed in recent years with two postseason meetings; the 49ers have won both, eliminating the Cowboys from the playoffs in the last two seasons.
When the two met on Sunday Night Football, with both enjoying promising starts to the season, a thrilling encounter was anticipated.
It didn’t live up to the billing though, with the 49ers continuing their unbeaten start to the season thanks to a blowout 42-10 victory over the Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium in California.
Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy threw for four touchdowns – a hat trick to tight end George Kittle – while Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason ran for a touchdown apiece as the 49ers dominated their opponents from Texas.
McCaffrey’s touchdown continues his excellent season as it was his 14th consecutive game with a score, tied with Emmitt Smith for the fourth-longest streak in NFL history. He is one behind Hall of Fame running backs Lenny Moore, O.J. Simpson, and John Riggins, who all scored in 15 straight games.
The 49ers defense turned the screw on the Cowboys offense at the same time, intercepting Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott three times – Oren Burks, Tashaun Gipson and Fred Warner each picking off the 30-year-old.
For the 49ers, the win reinforced the team’s title credentials, while it was another frustrating defeat for the Cowboys, emphasizing the team’s up and down form.
The Cowboys have enjoyed dominant victories, like last week’s win against the New England Patriots, but have also suffered damaging defeats to opponents they would be expected to beat, such as to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.
“Didn’t see it coming,” Prescott said afterwards, per the NFL. “Put everything into this and got punched in the mouth.
“Called a couple weeks ago humbling against Arizona. But this may be the most humbling game I’ve ever been a part of.”
The end of an era in New England?
The New England Patriots have had a period of unmatched success under the stewardship of Bill Belichick.
Six Super Bowl titles, record number of wins and a legendary partnership with Tom Brady – his status as the organization’s most important head coach is solidified.
However, with Brady gone and the team in a state of flux, Belichick has struggled to replicate the level of excellence he once enjoyed.
The 2023 season has been one to forget for the 71-year-old so far with the Patriots’ only win coming against an injury-ravaged New York Jets.
Last week, he suffered the heaviest defeat of his storied career in a 38-3 thumping by the Cowboys, one which saw him bench quarterback Mac Jones midway through the game.
It was a similar story this week too, with the Patriots losing 34-0 at home to the New Orleans Saints, a result which saw Jones benched once more and the New England fans voice their displeasure by booing throughout Sunday’s game.
Jones threw two interceptions and lost a fumble as the team produced a season-low 156 yards of total offense in what was the largest home loss Belichick has ever had as a head coach.
Between a poor season last year, some underwhelming performances to begin this campaign and reports of discontent emanating from Massachusetts, questions have begun to percolate as to whether Belichick’s time with the Patriots is coming to an end.
However, he insisted after the loss to the Saints that he is focused on readdressing the team’s issues.
“Obviously, it was a poor performance today here,” Belichick told reporters, per the NFL. “Plain and simple, we’ve got to find a way to play and coach better than that.
“So let’s go start all over and get back on a better track than we’re on right now. Slow start, and then just couldn’t, could never really get the game under control.”