49ers dominate Cowboys and Bill Belichick under fire: Everything you need to know about Week 5’s Sunday games

CNN —

There are some weeks in the NFL when it’s hard to pick out the main storylines, but then there are others where every game seems to have some big takeaway from it.

Week 5 was one of those weeks where all of Sunday’s game had intrigue, talking points or controversies.

Haason Reddick of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Eagles beat the Rams 23-14. Harry How/Getty Images Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta tries in vain to pull in a pass reception in Detroit on October 8. The Lions beat the Carolina Panthers 42-24. Paul Sancya/AP New York Jets running back Breece Hall carries the ball during a game against the Denver Broncos. The Jets won 31-21. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images KaVontae Turpin of the Dallas Cowboys catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Cowboys' 42-10 loss the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts beat the Titans 23-16. Andy Lyons/Getty Images North America/Getty Images Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after catching a 41-yard touchdown pass during the Steelers' 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Matt Durisko/AP Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase runs past Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson after making a catch during the Bengals' 34-20 victory over the Cardinals. Chase scored three touchdowns during the game. Joe Camporeale/USA Today Network/Reuters Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell during the Chargers' 24-17 victory on October 1. Mack recorded six sacks, becoming the fifth player in NFL history to do so in a single game. Ashley Landis/AP Jacksonville Jaguars fans wave flags ahead of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium in London. It was the first of five international games the NFL has scheduled this season as part of its ever-expanding International Series. The Jaguars won 23-7. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions celebrates with fans during his team's 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 28. Cooper Neill/Getty Images Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the Buccaneers' win 26-9 against the New Orleans Saints. Butch Dill/AP Cincinnati Bengals' Evan McPherson kicks a field goal during a game against the Tennesee Titans. McPherson was Cincinnati's only player to put points on the board during their 27-3 loss. George Walker IV/AP Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shouts while warming up ahead of the Bills game against the Miami Dolphins. Hamlin participated in the opening kickoff, his first regular season appearance after surviving a cardiac arrest on the field nearly nine months ago. The Bills beat the Dolphins 48-20. Adrian Kraus/AP Brian Robinson Jr. of the Washington Commanders makes a pass reception during the second quarter of the Commanders' 34-31 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images Kareem Jackson of the Denver Broncos celebrates intercepting a pass thrown by Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The Broncos won 31-28. Michael Reaves/Getty Images Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert celebrates with teammates Braxton Berrios and Christian Wilkins after scoring one of his four touchdowns during the Dolphins' landslide victory over the Broncos on September 24. Rebecca Blackwell/AP San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers remain undefeated after their 30-12 Thursday Night Football win on September 21. Cary Edmondson/USA Today Network/Reuters Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift cheers on the Kansas City Chiefs from the family suite of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift's show of support comes after weeks of speculation -- by various NFL broadcasters and the vast majority of Swifties -- that she and Kelce are dating. Swift had plenty to cheer about as the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10. David Eulitt/Getty Images Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper pulls in a catch for a touchdown during the Browns' 27-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Andrew Nelles/USA Today Network/Reuters Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaps into the endzone for a touchdown during his team's 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders. Evan Vucci/AP Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson go after a fumble in the endzone. The Colts beat the Ravens 22-19. Brent Skeen/USA Today Network/Reuters Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs fends off New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom during the first half at Lambeau Field. The Packers edged out a 18-17 win. Dan Powers/USA Today Network/Reuters Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes in the first half at Ford Field in Detroit. The Falcons lost 20-6. Rick Osentoski/AP Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb grimaces after suffering a knee injury in a Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18. He was carted off the field in the second quarter. Before leaving the game, the star running back had 10 carries for 64 yards. Matt Durisko/AP Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson scores in the first half of a 30-10 win over the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium on September 17. It was the Jets' first game without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who suffered an ankle injury during his debut with the team in Week 1. Michael Ainsworth/AP Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Lawrence threw for 216 yards during Jacksonville's 17-9 loss to Kansas City. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert looks for space to run the ball as he evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David at Raymond James Stadium. The Bears would lose 27-17. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is tackled by linebacker Preston Smith during the second half of a 25-24 win over the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson makes a catch over New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals narrowly lost 31-28. Matt York/AP Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray receives a pass. The Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9. Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Network/Reuters Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates after scoring the team's only touchdown during their 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Adrian Kraus/AP Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, making his debut with the New York Jets, is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers suffered an ankle injury and was carted off the field after the play, which occurred during the team's first drive in the first quarter. Before being traded in the offseason, Rodgers had spent the first 18 seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. Elsa/Getty Images San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey looks for space to run the ball in the second half of a 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10 in Pennsylvania. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst tries to stiff arm Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was all for naught as the Falcons won the game 24-10. Dale Zanine/USA Today Network/Reuters Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers pulls in a touchdown past Denver Broncos CB Damarri Mathis in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. The score would be important as the Raiders edged the home side, 17-16. Ron Chenoy/USA Today Network/Reuters It was a rough day for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as they got trounced by the Cleveland Browns 24-3. The highest paid quarterback in the league had a tough start to the season, throwing 14-for-31 for 82 yards and being crushed here by Browns safety Grant Delpit. Sue Ogrocki/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of a 20-17 win against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Los Angeles Chargers kicker JK Scott punts the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers would lose 36-34 to the Dolphins. Kirby Lee/USA Today Network/Reuters Baltimore Ravens wide receiver/punt returner Zay Flowers catches a deep pass in the first quarter during the Houston Texans. Baltimore fans had plenty of action to cheer as their team thoroughly handled the Texans 25-9. Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. It was to be one of the only highlights for the home fans as the Niners won 30-7. Matt Freed/AP It was a rough start to the year for the Kansas City Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes as they were shocked by the Detroit Lions 21-20 in Missouri. Still, many are predicting the Chiefs will repeat this year. 49ers dominate in historic rivalry

The sight of the red of the San Francisco 49ers and the silver of the Dallas Cowboys on the same field is one which evokes strong memories of the heyday of one of the NFL’s fiercest rivalries.

The two battled plenty through the 1980s and 1990s, many times in the latter stages of the playoffs with the winner often going on to win the Super Bowl.

After laying dormant for a while, the rivalry has been renewed in recent years with two postseason meetings; the 49ers have won both, eliminating the Cowboys from the playoffs in the last two seasons.

When the two met on Sunday Night Football, with both enjoying promising starts to the season, a thrilling encounter was anticipated.

It didn’t live up to the billing though, with the 49ers continuing their unbeaten start to the season thanks to a blowout 42-10 victory over the Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium in California.

Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy threw for four touchdowns – a hat trick to tight end George Kittle – while Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason ran for a touchdown apiece as the 49ers dominated their opponents from Texas.

McCaffrey’s touchdown continues his excellent season as it was his 14th consecutive game with a score, tied with Emmitt Smith for the fourth-longest streak in NFL history. He is one behind Hall of Fame running backs Lenny Moore, O.J. Simpson, and John Riggins, who all scored in 15 straight games.

Purdy looks to pass during the third quarter against the Cowboys. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The 49ers defense turned the screw on the Cowboys offense at the same time, intercepting Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott three times – Oren Burks, Tashaun Gipson and Fred Warner each picking off the 30-year-old.

For the 49ers, the win reinforced the team’s title credentials, while it was another frustrating defeat for the Cowboys, emphasizing the team’s up and down form.

The Cowboys have enjoyed dominant victories, like last week’s win against the New England Patriots, but have also suffered damaging defeats to opponents they would be expected to beat, such as to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

“Didn’t see it coming,” Prescott said afterwards, per the NFL. “Put everything into this and got punched in the mouth.

“Called a couple weeks ago humbling against Arizona. But this may be the most humbling game I’ve ever been a part of.”

The end of an era in New England?

The New England Patriots have had a period of unmatched success under the stewardship of Bill Belichick.

Six Super Bowl titles, record number of wins and a legendary partnership with Tom Brady – his status as the organization’s most important head coach is solidified.

However, with Brady gone and the team in a state of flux, Belichick has struggled to replicate the level of excellence he once enjoyed.

The 2023 season has been one to forget for the 71-year-old so far with the Patriots’ only win coming against an injury-ravaged New York Jets.

Last week, he suffered the heaviest defeat of his storied career in a 38-3 thumping by the Cowboys, one which saw him bench quarterback Mac Jones midway through the game.

It was a similar story this week too, with the Patriots losing 34-0 at home to the New Orleans Saints, a result which saw Jones benched once more and the New England fans voice their displeasure by booing throughout Sunday’s game.

Jones looks on after being benched during the second half against the Saints. Michael Dwyer/AP

Jones threw two interceptions and lost a fumble as the team produced a season-low 156 yards of total offense in what was the largest home loss Belichick has ever had as a head coach.

Between a poor season last year, some underwhelming performances to begin this campaign and reports of discontent emanating from Massachusetts, questions have begun to percolate as to whether Belichick’s time with the Patriots is coming to an end.

However, he insisted after the loss to the Saints that he is focused on readdressing the team’s issues.

“Obviously, it was a poor performance today here,” Belichick told reporters, per the NFL. “Plain and simple, we’ve got to find a way to play and coach better than that.

“So let’s go start all over and get back on a better track than we’re on right now. Slow start, and then just couldn’t, could never really get the game under control.”