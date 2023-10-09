Simone Biles redefines image of a successful athlete with history-making comeback at world championships

By Issy Ronald, CNN
Published 6:14 AM EDT, Mon October 9, 2023
Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the World Championships in 2019.
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Biles talks with her grandfather, Ron, as she trains in Houston in August 2013. Biles grew up in Spring, Texas, just outside of Houston.
Smiley N. Pool/Houston Chronicle/Getty Images
Biles competes on the balance beam during the US National Gymnastics Championships in August 2013. She won gold in the individual all-around.
Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images
Biles dodges a bee flying near her during the medal ceremony at the 2014 World Championships. She successfully defended her title in the individual all-around.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Biles, left, poses at home with her grandparents Ron and Nellie, who adopted her and her younger sister Adria, right.
Leslye Davis/The New York Times/Redux
Biles practices in Houston in January 2016.
Leslye Davis/The New York Times/Redux Pictures
Biles, right, and fellow gymnast Gabby Douglas stand during the opening ceremony of the 2016 US Olympic Trials. Both made the team. Douglas was the Olympic all-around champion in 2012.
Donald Miralle/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Biles celebrates with her teammates after the US Olympic Trials in 2016.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Biles competes on the balance beam at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She won gold in the individual all-around and the team all-around. She also added two more golds and a bronze.
Damir Sagolj/Reuters
Biles competes on the uneven bars at the 2016 Olympics.
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
From left, US gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas celebrate after winning gold in the team all-around at the 2016 Olympics.
David Ramos/Getty Images
Biles celebrates with the gold medal she earned for her individual all-around title at the 2016 Olympics.
Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images
Biles has her legs held by host Jimmy Fallon as she plays a game called Hungry Hungry Humans on "The Tonight Show" in August 2016. Also playing were actor Donald Glover and some of Biles' teammates.
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty Images
Biles poses with swimming legend Michael Phelps, Raisman and actress Olivia Munn during a recording of the show "Lip Sync Battle: All Stars Live" in September 2016.
Trae Patton/Handout/Spike TV/Getty Images
First lady Michelle Obama rests her elbow on Biles' head as President Barack Obama speaks at the White House in September 2016. The Obamas were hosting an event for US Olympians.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Biles takes a photo with a young fan in Houston in September 2016.
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Biles competes in "Dancing with the Stars" with Sasha Farber in 2017. They would finish in fourth place.
Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images
Biles speaks after receiving the ESPY Award for best female athlete in 2017.
Image Group LA/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Biles performs with the Houston Texans cheerleaders in December 2017.
Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Biles competes on the uneven bars during the 2018 World Championships. She won gold in the individual all-around.
Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Biles soars through the air while competing on the uneven bars at the World Championships in 2019. Again, she won gold in the individual all-around.
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Biles celebrates after winning the balance beam final at the 2019 World Championships.
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images
During the GK US Classic in May 2021, Biles became <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/23/us/simone-biles-yurchenko-double-pike-trnd/index.html" target="_blank">the first woman in history to land a Yurchenko double pike vault in competition</a>.
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
Biles lands awkwardly while competing in the team all-around at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021. Biles stumbled on the vault landing and then <a href="https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/tokyo-2020-olympics-07-27-21-spt/h_fbc139e365a8d111304aa45ddd4ed62b" target="_blank">pulled out of the competition</a> over mental-health concerns.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Biles is congratulated by coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi after they realized Biles <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/03/sport/gallery/simone-biles-return-balance-beam/index.html" target="_blank">would win an Olympic bronze medal</a> in the balance beam final in July 2021. Biles had pulled out of several events earlier in Tokyo, citing mental health concerns. Specifically, she said she had "the twisties," a mental block in gymnastics in which competitors lose track of their positioning midair. Her bronze medal tied her with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals ever won by an American gymnast.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
From left, Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman are sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2021. They <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/15/politics/gymnasts-senate-judiciary-committee-larry-nassar-hearing/index.html" target="_blank">sharply criticized</a> how FBI agents handled the sexual abuse allegations against Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor now serving a long prison sentence.
Saul Loeb/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
President Joe Biden awards Biles with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in July 2022. Biles, 25, became <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/07/politics/biden-presidential-medal-of-freedom/index.html" target="_blank">the youngest person ever to receive the award</a>. "When she stands on the podium,we see what she is: absolute courage to turn personal pain into a greater purpose, to stand and speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves," Biden said.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Biles appears on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in September 2022. On the right is US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Terence Patrick/CBS/Getty Images
Biles competes in the uneven bars at the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/05/sport/simone-biles-gymnastics-return-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Core Hydration Classic</a> in August 2023. It was her first competitive event since 2021, and she won the all-around.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Biles celebrates after winning a record <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/27/sport/simone-biles-us-gymnastics-championships-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">eighth national all-around title</a> at the US Gymnastics Championships in August 2023. The 26-year-old also became the oldest woman to ever win the championships.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Biles lands a Yurchenko double pike vault — a high-difficulty skill historically only done by men — while qualifying for the women's all-around competition at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in October 2023. It was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/01/sport/simone-biles-world-gymnastics-championships-qualifying-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">the first time a woman landed the move in an international competition</a>.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Biles celebrates after winning the individual all-around at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in October 2023. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/06/sport/simone-biles-history-world-championships-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">By winning gold</a>, she became the most decorated female or male gymnast ever, surpassing Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo's record of 33 overall medals across both the Olympics and the world championships.
Dirk Waem/Belga Mag/AFP/Getty Images
In pictures: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
CNN  — 

Gymnastics, in many ways, is a mirage-like display of power and athleticism coupled with elegance and beauty, a perfect exterior of twisting shapes concealing the extraordinary efforts beneath.

It was an image of the sport’s most successful athletes too until Simone Biles began to remodel it two years ago at the Tokyo Olympics, an unintended consequence of pulling out of several events suffering from what is known as the “twisties” – a mental block causing a gymnast to lose track of their positions midair.

The most successful gymnast of her time had shown her fallibility on the biggest stage of all, and as she completed a history-making comeback at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships last week, she completed refashioning those expectations of success.

By returning to the world stage in such emphatic style, Biles reimagined that image of a model athlete into someone who can land unprecedented skills at the highest level and is open about her own mental health, someone who is older than traditionally successful gymnasts but still defining her sport.

The mirage of the performance remains but, with the backstage efforts required to conjure it more visible, it is a more complex, and arguably more impressive, image.

Records as well as medals announced Biles’ return to the pinnacle of the sport in Antwerp, Belgium.

She became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike vault at an international competition, ensuring that it will now be named the Biles II in her honor, and became the most decorated male or female gymnast ever, surpassing Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo’s record of 33 overall medals across both the Olympics and the world championships.

Gymnastics - 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium - October 8, 2023 Gold medallist Simone Biles of the U.S. celebrates during the medal ceremony after winning the floor exercise at the women's apparatus finals
Yves Herman/Reuters

She won four gold medals during the world championships too – in the team, all-around, beam and floor competitions – as well as a silver medal in the vault. In her weakest discipline – the uneven bars finals – she finished fifth.

Five months ago, Biles didn’t think she’d ever compete again, she said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She had taken a two-year break from the sport after Tokyo to focus on her mental health. During that time, Biles has been open about re-evaluating her relationship to gymnastics, “going to therapy, making sure everything is aligned so that I can do the best in the gym and be a good wife, good daughter, good friend, all of the good things,” as she told NBC in September.

Nevertheless, ghosts from Tokyo still lingered at the world championships, she said afterwards, memories bubbling to the surface and making her “nervous” for the team finals on Wednesday.

“That’s when everything occurred, so I was a little bit traumatized from that,” she said on Friday, according to the official Olympics website.

United States' Simone Biles competes on the vault during the women's all-round final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert vanden Wijngaert)
Simone Biles became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike vault at an international competition.
Geert vanden Wijngaert/AP

Returning to the international stage in Antwerp provided a neat bookend for her career to date, a fitting place to re-establish herself as the world’s best gymnast as it was in Antwerp that Biles first announced herself on the world stage 10 years ago, winning her first all-around world title as a precocious 16-year-old, as well as a gold, silver and bronze medal in the floor, vault and beam respectively.

“I’m very proud,” she said on her return to Antwerp. “Especially after the year I had after Tokyo, coming back and just being comfortable and confident in my routines. I couldn’t ask for more,” she told BBC Sport.

Now, attention turns to Paris. Biles has already said that competing at next year’s Paris Olympics is a “a path I would love to go (down),” and returning to the biggest stage of all would add yet another dimension to her already remarkable legacy.

