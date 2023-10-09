CNN —

Will Ferrell is back on campus.

The “Old School” actor made an appearance at the University of Southern California (USC) on Saturday, where he was seen in videos posted to social media behind a DJ set up at what appears to be a Sigma Alpha Mu (ΣΑΜ) fraternity party.

Clad in a backward USC baseball cap and Trojan jacket, the actor is seen in one video clapping to the beat of “Eye of the Tiger” while he’s surrounded by students enjoying the party, which took place during the university’s family weekend.

Ferrell’s son Magnus, who he shares with his wife Viveca Paulin, is an aspiring musician who is a student at USC.

The actor himself studied Sports Information at USC before graduating in 1990, and has been an active member of the university’s alumni community.

(From left) Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell and Jeremy Piven in 'Old School.' DreamWorks/Everett Collection

In 2017, Ferrell and Paulin endowed the first full scholarship for USC’s women’s soccer team, and that same year the actor received an honorary doctorate when he delivered the commencement address to graduates.

During his address, Ferrell joked his “achievements include running naked through the city of Montrose in ‘Old School,’” referring to the comedy-classic he starred in as Frank “the Tank” Ricard in 2003.

“Old School” stars Ferrell, Luke Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Jeremy Piven and Ellen Pompeo, and follows Ferrell, Wilson and Vaughn’s characters as they attempt to relive their college years by starting a fraternity on a local campus.

Saturday’s surprise DJ set isn’t the first time that Ferrell has participated in an event connected to Magnus.

In 2022, the “Talladega Nights” star crashed Magnus’s first live performance in San Diego during a Cancer for College charity event when he appeared on stage to provide “more cowbell,” channeling his iconic 2000 “SNL” skit.