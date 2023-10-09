New York CNN —

Pharmacy staff at some Walgreens stores across the country are say they will lock their gates and walk out Monday, citing harsh working conditions that make it difficult to safely fill prescriptions.

Pharmacists, technicians and support staff are planning walkouts from Monday through Wednesday, an organizer who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retribution, confirmed to CNN.

Here’s what you need to know.

How big will this be?

The number of staff who will walk off the job is unclear.

Unlike the WGA and United Auto Worker strikes, there is no union leader to coordinate and publicly address the movement. Instead, pharmacy employees are using platforms like Reddit and Facebook, as well as email and fliers, to plan walkouts.

Without a central organizing body, it is also difficult to confirm how many pharmacies will be closed. Organizers told CNN they had heard from well over 500 interested stores (out of ​​approximately 9,000) across the country.

One employee planning to walk out told CNN that their pharmacy would shut down on Monday but that one staff member would remain to explain the closure to customers.

Another organizer told CNN that Walgreens had asked regional leaders to mobilize and staff the pharmacies on Monday.

Why they’re walking out

Pharmacy staff are burned out.

A survey conducted last year by the American Pharmacists Association and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations, found that pharmacy staff are inundated with demands for prescriptions, shots and other services without sufficient – or sufficiently trained – staff to fulfill the orders. Meanwhile, they complain that they face harassment and bullying by some patients.