Start your week smart: Israel at war, Afghanistan earthquake, Kaiser strike, Kevin McCarthy, Nobel Peace Prize

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Published 8:53 AM EDT, Sun October 8, 2023
An aerial view shows vehicles on fire as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
See aftermath of rocket attacks in Israel
CNN  — 

Crocs — the foam clogs that became the unofficial footwear of the pandemic — tend to elicit strong feelings of either adoration or disgust, with little middle ground. The company offers dozens of colorful styles and collections inspired by movies like “Barbie” and “Shrek.” Later this month, however, it will begin selling perhaps its boldest (and potentially most divisive) creation: Crocs cowboy boots, complete with spurs and all.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

    The weekend that was

    • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is “embarking on a long and difficult war” as it deals with an unprecedented hostage crisis after Palestinian militants launched a surprise land, sea and air attack from Gaza, killing hundreds. Follow live updates.
    • More than 2,000 people have died after a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan, the Taliban said, as the nation reels from another quake at a time of deep economic crisis.
    • More than 75,000 unionized Kaiser Permanente employees are returning to work after a historic three-day strike. The temporary work stoppage ended without a deal, and negotiations are expected to resume this week.
    • Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy denied reports that he is expected to step down from Congress before the end of his term – telling reporters that he still has “work to do,” after sending signals in private conversations that he could leave early.
    • The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi for “her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced in Oslo.

    The week ahead

    Monday
    The second Monday in October is, depending on where you live, Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ Day. All of the usual suspects will be closed for the federal holiday, including most banks, financial markets, post offices, schools, libraries and non-essential government agencies like the DMV.

    The 2023 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel — better known as the Nobel Prize in Economics — will be awarded.

    Tuesday
    ﻿One week after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted as speaker of the House, Republicans are slated to hear from speaker candidates at a forum — setting up the next possible House-wide speaker vote for Wednesday. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan have announced their candidacies, and others could still enter the race, but it remains to be seen whether the conference can coalesce around a viable successor to McCarthy. Late last week, former President Donald Trump endorsed Jordan.

    With the upcoming holiday shopping season squarely in its sights, Amazon will kick off its second big sale of the year. Online shoppers have grown accustomed to the e-commerce giant’s summer Prime Day sale, often tracking items to grab at their steepest discounts. This fall sales event comes on the heels of the US government and 17 states filing a landmark monopoly lawsuit that alleges Amazon has abused its economic dominance for years and harmed fair competition.

    It’s also World Mental Health Day, a time to raise awareness and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

    Thursday
    The first NASA spacecraft designed to study a metallic asteroid is set for liftoff, with the agency and SpaceX targeting at a launch at 10:16 a.m. ET. The endeavor, known as the Psyche mission, was originally expected to lift off in 2022, but the launch window closed before the spacecraft’s flight software was ready.

    Friday
    It’s Friday the 13th — not a great day to visit a summer camp on a lake.

    Saturday
    ﻿A “ring of fire” solar eclipse will make its appearance in the skies over North, Central and South America. The “ring of fire” nickname comes from the appearance of annular solar eclipses, which are like total solar eclipses, except the moon is at the farthest point in its orbit from Earth, so it can’t completely block the sun. Instead, the sun’s fiery light surrounds the moon’s shadow, creating a ring. The eclipse will begin in the US at 12:13 p.m. ET and pass from the Oregon coast to Texas’ Gulf Coast, appearing in Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Texas. And please remember: It’s never safe to look directly at the sun without using specialized protection, such as certified eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer.

    One Thing: ‘A life unfinished’
    Photos of the week

    US Rep. Kevin McCarthy, center, walks back to his office after he was voted out as House speaker on Tuesday, October 3.
    US Rep. Kevin McCarthy, center, walks back to his office after he was voted out as House speaker on Tuesday, October 3.
    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
    American gymnast Simone Biles lands a Yurchenko double pike vault — a high-difficulty skill historically only done by men — while qualifying for the women's all-around competition at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships on Sunday, October 1. It was the first time a woman landed the move in an international competition.
    American gymnast Simone Biles lands a Yurchenko double pike vault — a high-difficulty skill historically only done by men — while qualifying for the women's all-around competition at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships on Sunday, October 1. It was the first time a woman landed the move in an international competition.
    Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
    A famous sycamore tree that stood sentinel on Hadrian's Wall for more than 200 years lies on the ground in northern England's Northumberland National Park on Thursday, September 28. The tree, made famous to millions around the world when it appeared in Kevin Costner's 1991 film "Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves," was "deliberately felled" in what authorities called an act of vandalism. Two people were arrested.
    A famous sycamore tree that stood sentinel on Hadrian's Wall for more than 200 years lies on the ground in northern England's Northumberland National Park on Thursday, September 28. The tree, made famous to millions around the world when it appeared in Kevin Costner's 1991 film "Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves," was "deliberately felled" in what authorities called an act of vandalism. Two people were arrested.
    Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
    Former US President Donald Trump appears in a New York City courtroom Tuesday, October 3, for the civil fraud trial against him, his eldest sons, their companies and Trump Organization executives. Last week, a state Supreme Court judge found Trump and his co-defendants liable for fraud for grossly inflating asset valuations on financial statements. The trial will determine the amount of damages owed. Trump told reporters that the trial is a "continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time."
    Former US President Donald Trump appears in a New York City courtroom Tuesday, October 3, for the civil fraud trial against him, his eldest sons, their companies and Trump Organization executives. Last week, a state Supreme Court judge found Trump and his co-defendants liable for fraud for grossly inflating asset valuations on financial statements. The trial will determine the amount of damages owed. Trump told reporters that the trial is a "continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time."
    Dave Sanders/AP
    Rock band U2 performs at the new Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The band was the first to perform at the $2.3 billion venue, which is being billed as the world's largest spherical structure.
    Rock band U2 performs at the new Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The band was the first to perform at the $2.3 billion venue, which is being billed as the world's largest spherical structure.
    Amiee Stubbs/imageSPACE/ZUMA Press
    A girl sleeps in her mother's arms after they walked through the Rio Grande to seek asylum in the United States on Saturday, September 30. The US Border Patrol apprehended more than 200,000 migrants crossing the US-Mexico border unlawfully in September, according to a Homeland Security official. It's the highest total this year.
    A girl sleeps in her mother's arms after they walked through the Rio Grande to seek asylum in the United States on Saturday, September 30. The US Border Patrol apprehended more than 200,000 migrants crossing the US-Mexico border unlawfully in September, according to a Homeland Security official. It's the highest total this year.
    Daniel Becerril/Reuters
    Dead bodies lie on the ground after a Russian missile strike killed at least 51 people in the Ukrainian village of Hroza on Thursday, October 5. It is one of the deadliest attacks against civilians since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
    Dead bodies lie on the ground after a Russian missile strike killed at least 51 people in the Ukrainian village of Hroza on Thursday, October 5. It is one of the deadliest attacks against civilians since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
    Diego Fedele/Getty Images
    Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford celebrates after he had a bucket of water dumped on him following a walk-off win against the Texas Rangers on Thursday, September 28.
    Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford celebrates after he had a bucket of water dumped on him following a walk-off win against the Texas Rangers on Thursday, September 28.
    Stephen Brashear/USA Today/Reuters
    Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, second from left, comforts her eldest daughter, Nancy Prowda, as they pay their respects to the late US Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday, October 4. Feinstein was lying in state in San Francisco. Feinstein, who died last week at the age of 90, was the first female mayor of San Francisco, and she later served in the US Senate for more than 30 years. She was the longest-serving female senator in US history.
    Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, second from left, comforts her eldest daughter, Nancy Prowda, as they pay their respects to the late US Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday, October 4. Feinstein was lying in state in San Francisco. Feinstein, who died last week at the age of 90, was the first female mayor of San Francisco, and she later served in the US Senate for more than 30 years. She was the longest-serving female senator in US history.
    Jessica Christian/Pool/Getty Images
    Members of the Indian Army try to recover trucks that were buried at a flood-affected area in the state of Sikkim. Heavy rain caused a glacial lake to burst, leading to flash floods that killed at least 14 people and washed away roads and bridges, according to the state government. This undated photo was released by the Indian Army on Thursday, October 5.
    Members of the Indian Army try to recover trucks that were buried at a flood-affected area in the state of Sikkim. Heavy rain caused a glacial lake to burst, leading to flash floods that killed at least 14 people and washed away roads and bridges, according to the state government. This undated photo was released by the Indian Army on Thursday, October 5.
    India Army/Reuters
    A model walks a runway during a Rick Owens fashion show in Paris on Thursday, September 28.
    A model walks a runway during a Rick Owens fashion show in Paris on Thursday, September 28.
    Ik Aldama/picture-alliance/dpa/AP
    Health care workers picket in front of the Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center on Wednesday, October 4. More than 75,000 unionized employees of Kaiser Permanente, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit health providers, walked off the job, marking the largest health care worker strike in US history.
    Health care workers picket in front of the Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center on Wednesday, October 4. More than 75,000 unionized employees of Kaiser Permanente, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit health providers, walked off the job, marking the largest health care worker strike in US history.
    Aude Guerrucci/Reuters
    "El Corazón Secreto" ("The Secret Heart"), an installation by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa, is seen at the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona, Spain, ahead of World Heart Day on Friday, September 29.
    "El Corazón Secreto" ("The Secret Heart"), an installation by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa, is seen at the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona, Spain, ahead of World Heart Day on Friday, September 29.
    Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images
    A wounded Ukrainian soldier is treated by medics near Bakhmut, Ukraine, close to the front lines of the fight against Russia, on Friday, September 29.
    A wounded Ukrainian soldier is treated by medics near Bakhmut, Ukraine, close to the front lines of the fight against Russia, on Friday, September 29.
    Roman Pilipey/AFP/Getty Images
    A Sumatran rhinoceros calf is seen next to her mother, Ratu, at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary in Indonesia's Kambas National Park on Saturday, September 30. Sumatran rhinos were once found in great numbers across Southeast Asia, but fewer than 80 remain in fragmented areas across Indonesia, according to the International Rhino Foundation. The calf's birth represents hope for a species threatened with extinction due to illegal poaching and habitat loss.
    A Sumatran rhinoceros calf is seen next to her mother, Ratu, at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary in Indonesia's Kambas National Park on Saturday, September 30. Sumatran rhinos were once found in great numbers across Southeast Asia, but fewer than 80 remain in fragmented areas across Indonesia, according to the International Rhino Foundation. The calf's birth represents hope for a species threatened with extinction due to illegal poaching and habitat loss.
    Antara Foto/Reuters
    US Rep. Matt Gaetz, who led the effort to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, speaks to reporters outside the Capitol after the vote on Tuesday, October 3.
    US Rep. Matt Gaetz, who led the effort to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, speaks to reporters outside the Capitol after the vote on Tuesday, October 3.
    Kent Nishimura/The New York Times/Redux
    A dead dolphin is seen in Brazil's Lake Tefé on Sunday, October 1. More than 100 dolphins have been found dead in the Brazilian Amazon amid a historic drought and record-high water temperatures that have exceeded 102 degrees Fahrenheit.
    A dead dolphin is seen in Brazil's Lake Tefé on Sunday, October 1. More than 100 dolphins have been found dead in the Brazilian Amazon amid a historic drought and record-high water temperatures that have exceeded 102 degrees Fahrenheit.
    Bruno Kelly/Reuters
    A young Newcastle United fan shows support for midfielder Bruno Guimarães before a Champions League match in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, on Wednesday, October 4.
    A young Newcastle United fan shows support for midfielder Bruno Guimarães before a Champions League match in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, on Wednesday, October 4.
    Carl Recine/Reuters
    US Sen. Laphonza Butler is sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris at the US Capitol on Tuesday, October 3. Butler, appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, is only the third Black woman to serve as a US senator. She's also the first out Black lesbian to enter Congress. Holding the Bible in the center is Butler's wife, Neneki Lee.
    US Sen. Laphonza Butler is sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris at the US Capitol on Tuesday, October 3. Butler, appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, is only the third Black woman to serve as a US senator. She's also the first out Black lesbian to enter Congress. Holding the Bible in the center is Butler's wife, Neneki Lee.
    Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images
    Fog is seen around the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Detroit on Tuesday, October 3.
    Fog is seen around the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Detroit on Tuesday, October 3.
    Andy Morrison/Detroit News/AP
    People take part in a joint celebration of Meskel and the restitution of a sacred Tabot at the Ethiopian Orthodox Church in London on Saturday, September 30.
    People take part in a joint celebration of Meskel and the restitution of a sacred Tabot at the Ethiopian Orthodox Church in London on Saturday, September 30.
    Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
    US Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks in the US Capitol's Rayburn Room after he was ousted as House speaker on Tuesday, October 3. "I don't regret standing up for choosing governing over grievance. It is my responsibility. It is my job," McCarthy said at a wide-ranging news conference Tuesday evening. "I do not regret negotiating. Our government is designed to find compromise."
    US Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks in the US Capitol's Rayburn Room after he was ousted as House speaker on Tuesday, October 3. "I don't regret standing up for choosing governing over grievance. It is my responsibility. It is my job," McCarthy said at a wide-ranging news conference Tuesday evening. "I do not regret negotiating. Our government is designed to find compromise."
    Tom Brenner/The New York Times/Redux
    Team Europe golfer Shane Lowry, left, interacts with US caddie Joe LaCava after a heated confrontation during Ryder Cup play on Saturday, September 30. LaCava and European golfer Rory McIlroy, seen here behind LaCava, had an argument on the 18th green at the end of a match. Europe went on to regain the Ryder Cup on Sunday.
    Team Europe golfer Shane Lowry, left, interacts with US caddie Joe LaCava after a heated confrontation during Ryder Cup play on Saturday, September 30. LaCava and European golfer Rory McIlroy, seen here behind LaCava, had an argument on the 18th green at the end of a match. Europe went on to regain the Ryder Cup on Sunday.
    Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
    Bees return to their hive in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday, October 1.
    Bees return to their hive in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday, October 1.
    Frank Rumpenhorst/picture-alliance/dpa/AP
    The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate in a Chase Field swimming pool after clinching a spot in the Major League Baseball playoffs on Saturday, September 30.
    The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate in a Chase Field swimming pool after clinching a spot in the Major League Baseball playoffs on Saturday, September 30.
    Ross D. Franklin/AP
    Officers with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police attend a funeral for Const. Rick O'Brien in Langley, British Columbia, on Wednesday, October 4. O'Brien was killed last month while executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam.
    Officers with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police attend a funeral for Const. Rick O'Brien in Langley, British Columbia, on Wednesday, October 4. O'Brien was killed last month while executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam.
    Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press/AP
    A man has his dog blessed in the Marolles neighborhood in Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday, October 1. The blessing of the animals is an annual tradition there.
    A man has his dog blessed in the Marolles neighborhood in Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday, October 1. The blessing of the animals is an annual tradition there.
    Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP/Getty Images
    Demonstrators stand outside the New York Supreme Court on Monday, October 2, before the start of a civil fraud trial in which former President Donald Trump is a co-defendant.
    Demonstrators stand outside the New York Supreme Court on Monday, October 2, before the start of a civil fraud trial in which former President Donald Trump is a co-defendant.
    Laura Oliverio/CNN
    A car is submerged in the Greek village of Agria on Thursday, September 28. Storm Elias dumped several months-worth of rain in less than a day as it swept across Greece.
    A car is submerged in the Greek village of Agria on Thursday, September 28. Storm Elias dumped several months-worth of rain in less than a day as it swept across Greece.
    Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters
    Congolese Army Col. Mike Mikombe sits with his lawyer Serge Lukanga after being sentenced to death in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Monday, October 2. Mikombe was convicted of murder and other crimes related to the killing of dozens of civilians during an anti-UN demonstration in August.
    Congolese Army Col. Mike Mikombe sits with his lawyer Serge Lukanga after being sentenced to death in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Monday, October 2. Mikombe was convicted of murder and other crimes related to the killing of dozens of civilians during an anti-UN demonstration in August.
    Arlette Bashizi/Reuters
    The casket of US Sen. Dianne Feinstein rests in the Rotunda of San Francisco's City Hall during a public viewing on Wednesday, October 4. See last week in 31 photos.
    The casket of US Sen. Dianne Feinstein rests in the Rotunda of San Francisco's City Hall during a public viewing on Wednesday, October 4. See last week in 31 photos.
    Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle/AP
    What’s happening in entertainment

    TV and streaming
    “Messi Meets America,” a docuseries about soccer superstar Lionel Messi’s move to play in the US for Inter Miami, arrives Wednesday on Apple TV+.

    More than 30 years after “Cheers” ended its run on NBC, one of the show’s most enduring characters is being brought back to TV life for a third time. “Frasier” — a reboot of the hit ’90s sitcom of the same name — sees Kelsey Grammer as the pompous (and eponymous) psychiatrist returning to Boston from Seattle to reconnect with his now adult son Freddy. “Frasier” premieres on Paramount+ Thursday.

    And right on cue, Disney+ launches “Goosebumps,” a revival of the kids’ horror anthology series on Friday (the 13th).

    In theaters
    Do you know who is not concerned about Friday being unlucky? Movie theaters that will be showing “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” The concert film, which is being screened in some theaters in both IMAX and standard versions, is expected to rake in $100 million to $125 million in its opening weekend, according to industry estimates.

    What’s happening in sports

    At a glance …
    Game 2 of Major League Baseball’s American League Division Series is set for today. On Saturday, the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros won their ALDS openers, while the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks prevailed in the National League. Game 2 of the NLDS is scheduled for Monday.

    Game 1 of the WNBA Finals will see the New York Liberty take on the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at home this afternoon. Game 2 is set for Wednesday.

    The NHL season gets underway Tuesday with a trio of games: Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and Seattle Kraken vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights.

    Quiz time!

