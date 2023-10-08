Simone Biles wins 22nd world championship gold medal as she finishes first in the women’s beam

By Ben Morse, CNN
Updated 10:07 AM EDT, Sun October 8, 2023
Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the World Championships in 2019.
Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the World Championships in 2019.
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Biles talks with her grandfather, Ron, as she trains in Houston in August 2013. Biles grew up in Spring, Texas, just outside of Houston.
Biles talks with her grandfather, Ron, as she trains in Houston in August 2013. Biles grew up in Spring, Texas, just outside of Houston.
Smiley N. Pool/Houston Chronicle/Getty Images
Biles competes on the balance beam during the US National Gymnastics Championships in August 2013. She won gold in the individual all-around.
Biles competes on the balance beam during the US National Gymnastics Championships in August 2013. She won gold in the individual all-around.
Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images
Biles dodges a bee flying near her during the medal ceremony at the 2014 World Championships. She successfully defended her title in the individual all-around.
Biles dodges a bee flying near her during the medal ceremony at the 2014 World Championships. She successfully defended her title in the individual all-around.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Biles, left, poses at home with her grandparents Ron and Nellie, who adopted her and her younger sister Adria, right.
Biles, left, poses at home with her grandparents Ron and Nellie, who adopted her and her younger sister Adria, right.
Leslye Davis/The New York Times/Redux
Biles practices in Houston in January 2016.
Biles practices in Houston in January 2016.
Leslye Davis/The New York Times/Redux Pictures
Biles, right, and fellow gymnast Gabby Douglas stand during the opening ceremony of the 2016 US Olympic Trials. Both made the team. Douglas was the Olympic all-around champion in 2012.
Biles, right, and fellow gymnast Gabby Douglas stand during the opening ceremony of the 2016 US Olympic Trials. Both made the team. Douglas was the Olympic all-around champion in 2012.
Donald Miralle/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Biles celebrates with her teammates after the US Olympic Trials in 2016.
Biles celebrates with her teammates after the US Olympic Trials in 2016.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Biles competes on the balance beam at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She won gold in the individual all-around and the team all-around. She also added two more golds and a bronze.
Biles competes on the balance beam at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She won gold in the individual all-around and the team all-around. She also added two more golds and a bronze.
Damir Sagolj/Reuters
Biles competes on the uneven bars at the 2016 Olympics.
Biles competes on the uneven bars at the 2016 Olympics.
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
From left, US gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas celebrate after winning gold in the team all-around at the 2016 Olympics.
From left, US gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas celebrate after winning gold in the team all-around at the 2016 Olympics.
David Ramos/Getty Images
Biles celebrates with the gold medal she earned for her individual all-around title at the 2016 Olympics.
Biles celebrates with the gold medal she earned for her individual all-around title at the 2016 Olympics.
Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images
Biles has her legs held by host Jimmy Fallon as she plays a game called Hungry Hungry Humans on "The Tonight Show" in August 2016. Also playing were actor Donald Glover and some of Biles' teammates.
Biles has her legs held by host Jimmy Fallon as she plays a game called Hungry Hungry Humans on "The Tonight Show" in August 2016. Also playing were actor Donald Glover and some of Biles' teammates.
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty Images
Biles poses with swimming legend Michael Phelps, Raisman and actress Olivia Munn during a recording of the show "Lip Sync Battle: All Stars Live" in September 2016.
Biles poses with swimming legend Michael Phelps, Raisman and actress Olivia Munn during a recording of the show "Lip Sync Battle: All Stars Live" in September 2016.
Trae Patton/Handout/Spike TV/Getty Images
First lady Michelle Obama rests her elbow on Biles' head as President Barack Obama speaks at the White House in September 2016. The Obamas were hosting an event for US Olympians.
First lady Michelle Obama rests her elbow on Biles' head as President Barack Obama speaks at the White House in September 2016. The Obamas were hosting an event for US Olympians.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Biles takes a photo with a young fan in Houston in September 2016.
Biles takes a photo with a young fan in Houston in September 2016.
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Biles competes in "Dancing with the Stars" with Sasha Farber in 2017. They would finish in fourth place.
Biles competes in "Dancing with the Stars" with Sasha Farber in 2017. They would finish in fourth place.
Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images
Biles speaks after receiving the ESPY Award for best female athlete in 2017.
Biles speaks after receiving the ESPY Award for best female athlete in 2017.
Image Group LA/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Biles performs with the Houston Texans cheerleaders in December 2017.
Biles performs with the Houston Texans cheerleaders in December 2017.
Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Biles competes on the uneven bars during the 2018 World Championships. She won gold in the individual all-around.
Biles competes on the uneven bars during the 2018 World Championships. She won gold in the individual all-around.
Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Biles soars through the air while competing on the uneven bars at the World Championships in 2019. Again, she won gold in the individual all-around.
Biles soars through the air while competing on the uneven bars at the World Championships in 2019. Again, she won gold in the individual all-around.
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Biles celebrates after winning the balance beam final at the 2019 World Championships.
Biles celebrates after winning the balance beam final at the 2019 World Championships.
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images
During the GK US Classic in May 2021, Biles became <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/23/us/simone-biles-yurchenko-double-pike-trnd/index.html" target="_blank">the first woman in history to land a Yurchenko double pike vault in competition</a>.
During the GK US Classic in May 2021, Biles became the first woman in history to land a Yurchenko double pike vault in competition.
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
Biles lands awkwardly while competing in the team all-around at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021. Biles stumbled on the vault landing and then <a href="https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/tokyo-2020-olympics-07-27-21-spt/h_fbc139e365a8d111304aa45ddd4ed62b" target="_blank">pulled out of the competition</a> over mental-health concerns.
Biles lands awkwardly while competing in the team all-around at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021. Biles stumbled on the vault landing and then pulled out of the competition over mental-health concerns.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Biles is congratulated by coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi after they realized Biles <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/03/sport/gallery/simone-biles-return-balance-beam/index.html" target="_blank">would win an Olympic bronze medal</a> in the balance beam final in July 2021. Biles had pulled out of several events earlier in Tokyo, citing mental health concerns. Specifically, she said she had "the twisties," a mental block in gymnastics in which competitors lose track of their positioning midair. Her bronze medal tied her with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals ever won by an American gymnast.
Biles is congratulated by coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi after they realized Biles would win an Olympic bronze medal in the balance beam final in July 2021. Biles had pulled out of several events earlier in Tokyo, citing mental health concerns. Specifically, she said she had "the twisties," a mental block in gymnastics in which competitors lose track of their positioning midair. Her bronze medal tied her with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals ever won by an American gymnast.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
From left, Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman are sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2021. They <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/15/politics/gymnasts-senate-judiciary-committee-larry-nassar-hearing/index.html" target="_blank">sharply criticized</a> how FBI agents handled the sexual abuse allegations against Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor now serving a long prison sentence.
From left, Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman are sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2021. They sharply criticized how FBI agents handled the sexual abuse allegations against Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor now serving a long prison sentence.
Saul Loeb/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
President Joe Biden awards Biles with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in July 2022. Biles, 25, became <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/07/politics/biden-presidential-medal-of-freedom/index.html" target="_blank">the youngest person ever to receive the award</a>. "When she stands on the podium,we see what she is: absolute courage to turn personal pain into a greater purpose, to stand and speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves," Biden said.
President Joe Biden awards Biles with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in July 2022. Biles, 25, became the youngest person ever to receive the award. "When she stands on the podium,we see what she is: absolute courage to turn personal pain into a greater purpose, to stand and speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves," Biden said.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Biles appears on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in September 2022. On the right is US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Biles appears on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in September 2022. On the right is US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Terence Patrick/CBS/Getty Images
Biles competes in the uneven bars at the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/05/sport/simone-biles-gymnastics-return-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Core Hydration Classic</a> in August 2023. It was her first competitive event since 2021, and she won the all-around.
Biles competes in the uneven bars at the Core Hydration Classic in August 2023. It was her first competitive event since 2021, and she won the all-around.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Biles celebrates after winning a record <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/27/sport/simone-biles-us-gymnastics-championships-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">eighth national all-around title</a> at the US Gymnastics Championships in August 2023. The 26-year-old also became the oldest woman to ever win the championships.
Biles celebrates after winning a record eighth national all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships in August 2023. The 26-year-old also became the oldest woman to ever win the championships.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Biles lands a Yurchenko double pike vault — a high-difficulty skill historically only done by men — while qualifying for the women's all-around competition at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in October 2023. It was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/01/sport/simone-biles-world-gymnastics-championships-qualifying-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">the first time a woman landed the move in an international competition</a>.
Biles lands a Yurchenko double pike vault — a high-difficulty skill historically only done by men — while qualifying for the women's all-around competition at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in October 2023. It was the first time a woman landed the move in an international competition.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Biles celebrates after winning the individual all-around at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in October 2023. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/06/sport/simone-biles-history-world-championships-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">By winning gold</a>, she became the most decorated female or male gymnast ever, surpassing Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo's record of 33 overall medals across both the Olympics and the world championships.
Biles celebrates after winning the individual all-around at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in October 2023. By winning gold, she became the most decorated female or male gymnast ever, surpassing Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo's record of 33 overall medals across both the Olympics and the world championships.
Dirk Waem/Belga Mag/AFP/Getty Images
In pictures: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
CNN  — 

Simone Biles won her 22nd world championship gold medal on Sunday, finishing first in the beam competition at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

After a disappointing day by her lofty standards on Saturday – winning silver in the vault and finishing fifth in the uneven bars – the 26-year-old bounced back in emphatic fashion to win her third gold medal of this year’s world championships.

The US gymnast recorded a 14.800 in her attempt, finishing 0.100 ahead of China’s Zhou Yaqin in second place.

Biles will go for one final world championships medal later on Sunday in the floor competition, an apparatus she is heavily favored to win.

US' Simone Biles competes in the Women's Balance Beam Final during the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, in Antwerp, northern Belgium, on October 8, 2023.
Simone Biles competes in the women's beam final at the world championships.
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

A successful return

It’s been a week to remember for Biles, who is making her return to the top-tier of competitive gymnastics following a two-year hiatus after suffering from the “twisties” – a mental block causing a gymnast to lose track of their position in midair – during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Gold medals in the women’s team and all-around competitions began a productive few days of action, the latter of which – her sixth all-around world title – made her the most decorated female or male gymnast ever.

US' Simone Biles competes in the Women's Vault Final during the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, in Antwerp, northern Belgium, on October 7, 2023. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)
US' Simone Biles competes in the Women's Vault Final during the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, in Antwerp, northern Belgium, on October 7, 2023. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images

Simone Biles wins vault silver at World Championships after falling on attempting the eponymous ‘Biles II’

Saturday’s action for Biles didn’t live up to her high standards though. She earned a silver in the vault after falling upon trying to land her first vault, the eponymous Biles II, also known as the Yurchenko double pike, and then fifth in the uneven bars, the apparatus in which she has been least successful in over the years.

However, she was back to her winning ways on Sunday, performing with her usual assuredness and poise.

Her routine on the beam on Sunday included all the requirements needed by the judges, all performed with the perfection you come to expect from a Biles display.

Zhou did run Biles close with her own performance, but the 17-year-old’s execution was adjudged to be 0.1 points lower than Biles’; a fine margin between first and second position.

Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, fresh off of world championship gold in the vault on Saturday, earned bronze medal with the final performance of the round.

Related