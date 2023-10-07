CNN —

Max Verstappen was crowned Formula One world champion for the third successive year, securing his title in the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday.

There are few outcomes in sport that seem inevitable. Human and, in F1, engineering error can strike at any moment, with competitors waiting to pounce. But occasionally, someone comes along and dominates in a way that any anticipation, any lingering tension regarding the outcome dissipates.

Verstappen’s coronation was a moment that has seemed inevitable since the very first race of the season when he led the field from start to finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

He needed to finish sixth place or above in the sprint race, a shortened version of a traditional main Sunday race which was first introduced in the 2021 season, to win the title.

When teammate Sergio Perez – the only other driver who could challenge Verstappen to the championship – crashed out in the 11th of 19 laps, meaning he would not earn any championship points, it ensured the Dutchman, who finished second in the race, won the title.

