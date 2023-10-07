One person has died and several have been injured after rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel Saturday morning.
The rockets, which were witnessed by a CNN producer in Gaza, prompted sirens as far north as the Tel Aviv area, east to Beer Sheva, and many other locations in between.
A woman in her 70s in Kfar Aviv in the Gderot region died following the barrage, Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue service said.
Two other people in the Ashkelon area are lightly injured, the rescue service said, while a fourth person – a man in his 20s in Yavne – was moderately injured by shrapnel.
The rockets were fired at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning local time (11:30 p.m. ET), when most Israelis are likely to have been asleep.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.