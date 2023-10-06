CNN —

Authorities found the remains of more than 115 bodies improperly stored at a Colorado funeral home, Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper said at a Friday news conference.

His office and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies discovered the remains at the Return To Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, about 30 miles south of Colorado Springs. They called on the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation to assist.

No arrests have been made, Cooper said.

“We don’t want to speculate about arrests or possible charges at this time,” Cooper said. “We are focusing on our investigation and our victims.”

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said his office was contacted earlier this week by the sheriff’s office about a report of an odor coming from the funeral home.

Family members of decedents at the Return to Nature Funeral Home were urged to contact the sheriff’s office.

The company specializes in “green” burials without “embalming chemicals, metallic, plastic or unnatural items,” according to its website.

CNN has reached out to the funeral home for comment.