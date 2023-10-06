Ultra-exclusive private golf course opens in South Florida — with $1 million membership fee

By Jack Bantock, CNN
Published 4:24 AM EDT, Fri October 6, 2023
The lavish Shell Bay Club in South Florida, shown here in a rendering, boasts a world-class course and luxurious amenities -- and a $1 million membership initiation fee. <strong>Scroll through the gallery to see more. </strong>
Shell Bay Club
Clocking in at 7,254 yards, the 18-hole course was designed by Australian former golfer Greg Norman. The two-time Open champion's course design firm has sculpted more than 100 courses worldwide.
Bill Hornstein
Set between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, water challenges are a key feature of the course.
Laurence Lambrecht
The site also offers players access to The Bays, a 12-acre "state of the art" golf practice facility.
Laurence Lambrecht
The $1 million initiation fee grants members access to four Grand Slam tennis surfaces, pickleball and padel courts, a 48-slip private marina, a wellness spa and a range of other amenities - shown here in a rendering.
Shell Bay Club
The 108 residences in the 20-story condominium tower, opening in 2024, offer private wraparound terraces for panoramic views of the course, pictured in this rendering.
Shell Bay Club
"We feel strongly that the vision for Shell Bay will resonate with today's luxury buyer," said Ari Pearl, founder and president of PPG Development -- co-designers of the resort -- in a press release. Pictured, a rendering of the development.
Shell Bay Club
Inside the new South Florida private golf course with a $1 million membership fee
CNN  — 

A world-class golf course, a racquet center, a private yacht club, and much more – all yours to enjoy, so long as you have a spare million dollars lying around.

The Shell Bay Club in Hallandale Beach, South Florida, opened on Tuesday — a private leisure and residential development designed by Witkoff Group and PPG Development for “connoisseurs of life well lived.”

Sprawled out along the Intracoastal Waterway, much of the 150-acre plot is dedicated to an 18-hole private golf course, designed by Australian two-time major winner Greg Norman.

Clocking in at 7,254 yards in length, boasting no tee times and a “world-class caddy program,” the course is flanked by a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse, a 12-acre practice facility and a nine-hole par three course.

The course is the latest design by Greg Norman, whose firm has designed over 100 courses.
Bill Hornstein

“The course at Shell Bay will be one of the most unique, pure golf experiences I have ever designed,” Norman said in a press release.

“Completely isolated from its surroundings, the walkable layout will capture the true essence of the game with immaculately conditioned fairways, sweeping sandbelt-style bunkers and contoured greens that test every club in your bag.

“It will be a place where you can totally immerse yourself in the game.”

Immersion comes at a price, however, with membership initiation fees for The Shell Bay Club coming in at $1 million.

Tenants living in the 108 residences and penthouses that make up the 20-story condominium tower overlooking the course receive automatic social club membership, with the option to pay the additional fee for the golf course.

Opening next year, the minimum unit cost is $3 million, a spokesperson for C&R PR agency said, with penthouses starting from $11 million.

There is no option to have a golf-only membership, the spokesperson added.

By contrast, initiation fees for Georgia’s Augusta National Golf Club, host of The Masters, range from $250,000 to $500,000, according to Forbes in 2021.

“Golf is the most undersupplied asset in the Miami market, and consequently, Shell Bay is a generational opportunity to create the first new private course in the area in 25 years,” Witkoff Group Co-CEO Alex Witkoff added in the press release.

Residences look out over the golf course, as shown in this rendering.
Shell Bay Club

Shell Bay Club members also have access to a range of amenities, including admission to the Shell Bay Yacht Club, which offers a 48-slip private marina to give residents with private vessels and charters direct access to the Atlantic ocean.

The site’s racquet club boasts hard, clay, and grass surfaces, as well as courts for pickleball and padel, while a member’s pavilion encompasses spas, social rooms and a pro shop.

Residences — which come with butler service — are kitted out with floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic views over the course, with managing hospitality group Auberge Resorts Collection set to open a boutique resort for guests on site in 2025.

