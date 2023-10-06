CNN —

A property owned by Rudy Giuliani in Palm Beach, Florida, has been placed under a federal tax lien by the Internal Revenue Service as he owes more than a half-million dollars in unpaid income taxes, according to a court filing.

The tax lien for $549,435.26, which was recorded in Palm Beach County on September 1, is the latest sign of Giuliani’s financial struggles as he faces millions of dollars in legal bills amid a number of lawsuits and criminal charges. The former New York City mayor has publicly mentioned in court his struggle to pay for mounting legal fees and adverse court decisions, while even more are expected to pile up in the future.

The tax lien’s existence was first reported by The Daily Mail.

Property records reveal Giuliani and then-wife Judith Nathan purchased the three-bedroom unit in the Southlake Condominium complex in 2010 for $1.4 million, and Giuliani assumed sole ownership in 2020, following their divorce.

The multiple listing service shows the Giulianis listed their condo for sale in June 2019 for $3.3 million, dropping the price to $3 million a month later before removing it from the market in 2020. Records from the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser assess the property to have a current market value of $3,070,000.

In response to the report of the lien, Giuliani political adviser Ted Goodman told CNN, “Mayor Giuliani, through his accountant, has a formal agreement with the IRS to pay off the liability.”

CNN has previously reported that Giuliani’s closest allies have been soliciting donations from people the former mayor has helped in the past – including former deputies and politicians who previously solicited favors from Giuliani, as well as from high-dollar donors who have contributed to Giuliani’s political endeavors.

Former President Donald Trump hosted a $100,000 per person fundraiser at his Bedminster club in September to help Giuliani defray some of those legal bills.

The law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, which represented Giuliani during recent years of investigations and lawsuits, is suing him for more than $1.3 million in unpaid legal fees.

The firm said Giuliani had only paid $214,000 of his total legal bill, leaving him $1,360,196 indebted to them for work the firm’s attorneys did on his now-closed foreign lobbying federal criminal investigation; the January 6, 2021-related investigations by Georgia state prosecutors, the House of Representatives and the federal special counsel’s office; and in various lawsuits and attorney discipline probes that materialized after the 2020 election.

The former mayor is facing criminal charges in Fulton County, Georgia, for his role in an alleged conspiracy to subvert the will of voters after Trump lost the state to Joe Biden in 2020, which could easily add millions in legal bills to Giuliani’s tab.

Giuliani has also been sued over his comments and actions after the 2020 election spreading false claims of election fraud. He lost a defamation lawsuit in August from two Georgia election workers against him after he failed to provide information sought in subpoenas.