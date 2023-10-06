The largest health care strike in US history is now in its third, and final, day.
The temporary work stoppage will end at 6 am Pacific Time on Saturday morning, concluding a massive labor effort involving more than 75,000 health care workers and spanning four states.
Picketers across California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington who are represented by a coalition of unions walked off the job Wednesday. They are seeking higher wages and solutions to a short-staffing crisis, exacerbated by the pandemic, that has left workers feeling overburdened and run down. Nearly 200 workers from Kaiser facilities in Virginia and Washington, DC, joined the picket lines for a single day on Wednesday, as well. The striking workers include nursing staff, lab technicians, receptionists among other medical staff.
Unions and management disagree on wages
Kaiser Permanente, which is one of the largest nonprofit health plans in the US, has argued that the labor shortage has impacted the entire health care industry. Kaiser said it has agreed to do “aggressive work” to hire more staff members and said it has hired 10,086 people in union-represented jobs so far this year.
But some picketers have cautioned that a po