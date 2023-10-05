CNN —

Donald Trump dropped his lawsuit against his former attorney Michael Cohen four days before the former president was set to be deposed as part of the case, according to a court filing.

In a one -page court filing Thursday, Trump’s attorney wrote, “Plaintiff, President Donald J. Trump, by and through undersigned counsel, hereby gives notice that pursuant to Rule 41(1)(A)(i) he is voluntarily dismissing this action without prejudice.”

CNN has reached out to Trump for comment.

Trump sued Cohen in April for $500 million alleging his former fixer breached his professional obligations as his confidant and attorney through the publication of his books as well as podcasts and media appearances. The lawsuit came days after Trump was indicted on New York state charges relating to a hush money payment Cohen facilitated. Cohen testified before the grand jury in the case.

Trump was scheduled to be deposed this week but asked the judge to postpone his deposition to allow him to attend his separate high-stakes civil fraud trail unfolding in New York. The judge allowed a brief delay and ordered Trump to be deposed on Monday in New York.

The judge overseeing the lawsuit denied Trump’s efforts to limit the scope of the deposition, and Trump’s criminal defense lawyer in the hush-money payment case was expected to sit in on the deposition to potentially advise Trump not to answer certain questions that could expose him to liability.

This story is breaking and will be updated.