CNN —

Drones laden with explosives hit a military college graduation ceremony in Syria’s western city of Homs on Wednesday, leading to dozens of causalities, Syria’s defense ministry said in a statement.

“There were dozens of wounded soldiers, with critical injuries among the invited families, including women and children, in addition to a number of college students participating in the graduation,” the statement said, adding that the drones struck immediately after the ceremony ended.

The defense ministry blamed “terrorist organizations supported by well-known international parties.” No group has claimed responsibility yet.

The Syrian armed forces said the attack was “unprecedented,” and vowed to respond “with full force and determination, warning that those who planned and executed the attack “will pay dearly.”