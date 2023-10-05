5 theories why Taylor Swift may be dating Travis Kelce

CNN —

Before you start freaking out over the headline, you need to calm down.

Much has been made about how Taylor Swift has helped “put Travis Kelce” on the map. With all due respect to Swift, Kelce wasn’t a total stranger to the world before they began spending time together.

Yet it’s true that since Swift started showing up at the Kansas City Chiefs football player’s games, Kelce has gained more followers on social media, sales of his jersey have increased nearly 400 percent, and ratings for his team games have jumped.

All of which begs the natural question as to what Swift gets out of the deal?

Though neither Swift nor Kelce have said publicly whether the two are anything more than friends, here are some possible theories why she may be enjoying Kelce’s company.

Theory 1: Swift might have been flattered by Kelce shooting his shot

It’s not always easy to ask someone out, especially a pop superstar.

But that’s just what Kelce did.

Back in July, the tight end shared on his podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” which he co-hosts with his brother and fellow NFL player Jason Kelce, that he had attempted to slide his digits to the superstar singer during one of her concerts.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he told his brother after Jason mentioned he knew Travis had gone to see the show and asked about it. “So I was a little bit hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

How sweet is it that he used the friendship bracelets that have been part of Swift’s “Eras Tour” to try and link up with her? If we think it’s cute, possibly Swift did too.

Theory 2: It just makes sense

If life were high school, Swift would surely be the head cheerleader.

You can’t get more popular than she is at the moment, and who else would the head cheerleader date if not the star football player?

Trust and believe that Kelce was a star before all the Swift mania. From his end zone dances to his fashion, the man has swagger for days.

Homecoming Queen meet Homecoming King.

Also, it’s not like Swift can date just anyone. She needs someone who can hold their own with fame and life in the spotlight. A superstar dating a charming teacher, or a shy architect may be what Hallmark movies are made of, but in real life major celebrities usually stick to dating fellow stars.

Theory 3: It’s totally on brand with Swift songs

At the first game Swift attended to cheer on Kelce, his team won handily and the pair rode off into the night in his convertible.

Convince us that’s not totally a Swift song and music video. We’ll wait.

Her poetic songs are part fantasy, part her reality (at least when it comes to her exes) and all about connecting with her audience. And who doesn’t love love?

When a person becomes as rich and famous as Swift, it’s more difficult for regular people to relate to them. But what’s more relatable than a possible love story?

Theory 4: She may know we need an escape right now

With political upheaval, a climate in crisis, heck even just the day-to-day stress of life, obsessing over a possible relationship between Swift and Kelce kind of feels like a welcome respite from the world. When even the White House is weighing in it’s definitely “a thing.”

From private listening parties to showing support after a tragedy, Swift has consistently shown up for her devoted fan base. She knows what makes them happy and delivers. Could it be she’s now widening her magical net to ensnare the rest of us?

Theory 5: The most obvious reason

Because she’s a grown woman who is free to date whomever she wants.