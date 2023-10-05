CNN —

Drew Barrymore and Kelly Clarkson have announced return dates for their daytime shows now that writers have tentatively reached a new contract agreement.

Barrymore shared the news on Instagram that “The Drew Barrymore Show” will return for its fourth season on Oct. 16. “This just in: We’re kicking off our brand new season on Monday, October 16th!” the announcement read.

Three of the show’s co-head writers reportedly declined to return for the new season after being offered deals, according to The Hollywood Reporter. CNN has reached out to “The Drew Barrymore Show” for comment.

Barrymore had announced plans to return to television before the WGA reached a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, sparking protest last month. Barrymore then posted an apology video and reversed her decision.

Drew Barrymore an Kelly Clarkson Getty Images

Meanwhile, Clarkson announced that “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will return on Oct. 10.

“I’m so excited to start our fifth season at the iconic 30 Rock,” Clarkson said in statement. “There is such a unique energy and creative spirit that comes with filming in New York City. Y’all ready?”

The WGA and the AMPTP reached a tentative agreement on Sept. 25.