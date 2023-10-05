Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

October 6, 2023

Today on CNN 10, we’re examining the migrant crisis in the United States. The number of people crossing the U.S. and Mexico border is on the rise and government leaders are grappling with solutions. Then, we’re traveling to Afghanistan, where a group of courageous young women are attending school in secret. Also a record-breaking skydiver takes the leap on today’s episode of CNN 10.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. The US Congress passed a short-term measure over the weekend narrowly avoid what?

2. The largest health care strike in US history started this week after 75,000 workers walked out from what health care company?

3. An increase in bed bugs ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics has become a concern and nuisance in what European city?

4. What is the name of the futuristic concert venue that just opened in Las Vegas?

5. What is the name for the holiday travel period going on now in China that could boost the economy?

6. What is the name of the former Speaker of the House who was ousted this week in an unprecedented vote?

7. What state is currently experiencing a fresh water crisis due to saltwater creeping up the Mississippi River?

8. A pasta shaped moon is part of what planet’s orbit?

9. A female skydiver may have just broke a record at what age?

10. Featured in Friday’s episode, a group of courageous girls are studying in secret in which country?

