Comedy Wildlife Photo Award 2023 finalists revealed

Maureen O'Hare
By Maureen O'Hare, CNN
Published 7:08 PM EDT, Wed October 4, 2023
<strong>Screaming lemur: </strong>This image of a black-and-white ruffed lemur was taken in Madagascar by Russian photographer Sergei Savvi. It's been shortlisted as a finalist in the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards. Click through the gallery for photos of the other finalists:
Screaming lemur: This image of a black-and-white ruffed lemur was taken in Madagascar by Russian photographer Sergei Savvi. It's been shortlisted as a finalist in the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards. Click through the gallery for photos of the other finalists:
Sergey Savvi/Courtesy Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
<strong>"What Nice Teeth You Have":</strong> This African wild dog, also known as a painted wolf, was photographed by Henry Keepin in South Africa's Kruger National Park.
"What Nice Teeth You Have": This African wild dog, also known as a painted wolf, was photographed by Henry Keepin in South Africa's Kruger National Park.
Henry Keepin/Courtesy Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
<strong>Depressed owl: </strong>John Blumenkamp took this image of a great gray owl caught in a slump in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.
Depressed owl: John Blumenkamp took this image of a great gray owl caught in a slump in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.
John Blumenkamp/Courtesy Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
<strong>Swan "selfie": </strong>This swan on Gdańsk-Brzeźno beach in Poland took a keen interest in photographer Jaroslaw Kolacz's camera.
Swan "selfie": This swan on Gdańsk-Brzeźno beach in Poland took a keen interest in photographer Jaroslaw Kolacz's camera.
Jaroslaw Kolacz/Courtesy Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
<strong>"The Rainforest Dandy": </strong>This louche monkey, playfully making a mustache of his tail, was photographed by Belgian photographer Delphine Casimir in Ubud Monkey Forest in Bali.
"The Rainforest Dandy": This louche monkey, playfully making a mustache of his tail, was photographed by Belgian photographer Delphine Casimir in Ubud Monkey Forest in Bali.
Delphine Casimir/Courtesy Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
<strong>"Snowball": </strong>This spherical white grouse was well prepared for the winter cold in this photo taken by Frenchman Jacques Poulard.
"Snowball": This spherical white grouse was well prepared for the winter cold in this photo taken by Frenchman Jacques Poulard.
Jacques Poulard/Courtesy Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
<strong>"Boing!": </strong>This animated joey was caught throwing some shapes by Lara Mathews in Westerfolds Park on the outskirts of Melbourne, Australia.
"Boing!": This animated joey was caught throwing some shapes by Lara Mathews in Westerfolds Park on the outskirts of Melbourne, Australia.
Lara Mathews/Courtesy Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
<strong>"The Happy Turtle": </strong>This swamp turtle appears to be delighted by the dragonfly that's landed on its snout in this image captured in Israel's Jezreel Valley by Tzahi Finkelstein.
"The Happy Turtle": This swamp turtle appears to be delighted by the dragonfly that's landed on its snout in this image captured in Israel's Jezreel Valley by Tzahi Finkelstein.
Tzahi Finkelstein/Courtesy Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
<strong>Sulawesi crested macaque:</strong> This macaque on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi appears deeply engrossed in a leaf.
Sulawesi crested macaque: This macaque on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi appears deeply engrossed in a leaf.
Matti Rauvala/Courtesy Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
<strong>"Fellowship": </strong>These three King Penguins were spotted holding hands in the Falkland Islands (which Argentina calls Las Malvinas) by photographer Dario Podesta.
"Fellowship": These three King Penguins were spotted holding hands in the Falkland Islands (which Argentina calls Las Malvinas) by photographer Dario Podesta.
Dario Podesta/Courtesy Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
<strong>"Air Apparent":</strong> British photographer Paul Goldstein was in Kenya's Maasai Mara when he saw this leopard, whose frustration at having recently been pursued by cheetahs is all too apparent.
"Air Apparent": British photographer Paul Goldstein was in Kenya's Maasai Mara when he saw this leopard, whose frustration at having recently been pursued by cheetahs is all too apparent.
Paul Goldstein/Courtesy Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
<strong>"Living the Moment": </strong>This Staten Island seal is much more laid-back, just chilling in the sun in this photo taken by Kawing Chiu.
"Living the Moment": This Staten Island seal is much more laid-back, just chilling in the sun in this photo taken by Kawing Chiu.
Kawing Chiu/Courtesy Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
<strong>"Don't Look Down":</strong> Photographer Brian Matthews says this Atlantic puffin was watching jellyfish off the coast off the Farne Islands in Northumberland, England, when he he caught it doing this "inverted Snoopy impression."
"Don't Look Down": Photographer Brian Matthews says this Atlantic puffin was watching jellyfish off the coast off the Farne Islands in Northumberland, England, when he he caught it doing this "inverted Snoopy impression."
Brian Matthews/Courtesy Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
<strong>"Just a Kiss": </strong>This young chacma baboon seems fully aware just how kissable it is in this picture taken by Brigitte Alcalay Marcon of France in Kruger National Park in South Africa.
"Just a Kiss": This young chacma baboon seems fully aware just how kissable it is in this picture taken by Brigitte Alcalay Marcon of France in Kruger National Park in South Africa.
Brigitte Marcon/Courtesy Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
<strong>"Teddy Buddies": </strong>This cuddlesome moment of bear-on-bear friendship was captured by Canadian Thomas Vijayan in Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve.
"Teddy Buddies": This cuddlesome moment of bear-on-bear friendship was captured by Canadian Thomas Vijayan in Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve.
Thomas Vijayan/Courtesy Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
<strong>Oh Lawd, she comin': </strong>This rotund gray seal, seemingly skimming along the sand like a hovercraft, was spotted along England's east coast. Says Polish photographer Adrian Slazok, "In late autumn, seals leave the North Sea to give birth to their young."
Oh Lawd, she comin': This rotund gray seal, seemingly skimming along the sand like a hovercraft, was spotted along England's east coast. Says Polish photographer Adrian Slazok, "In late autumn, seals leave the North Sea to give birth to their young."
Adrian Ślązok/Courtesy Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2023: The finalists
CNN  — 

It’s been a fantastic week for fans of funny animal photos.

Fat Bear Week is underway, with public voting starting Wednesday after the event was nearly a casualty of a US government shutdown, and now the UK-based Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards has revealed its 2023 shortlist.

The public’s help is being enlisted here, too, for the important task of reviewing images showing animals in amusing poses and voting for the most chucklesome in the People’s Choice Award. There’s also a chance to win £500 (around $600) in a prize draw.

Should the crown go to the spherical seal galumphing at speed along the English coast? Or how about the elegant Ubud monkey using its tail as a fake mustache? Perhaps you’re swayed by the delighted turtle befriending a dragonfly, or the high-energy joey throwing “jazz hands” in mid-air.

All this comical anthropomorphization is not without its serious side, though.

The awards, founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, also promote wildlife conservation. This year’s competition supports Whitley Fund for Nature, a UK charity that helps fund conservationists around the world.

How to survive a bear attack – or better yet, avoid one altogether

Adrian Ślązok_anyone can fly
A seal barrelling at speed along an English beach.
Adrian Ślązok/Courtesy Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

The expert judges include UK celebrities such as TV presenter Kate Humble and comedian Hugh Dennis, as well as renowned wildlife photographers Daisy Gilardini and Will Bullard-Lucas.

The Overall Winner, Category and Highly Commended Winners will be announced on November 23, with the top image winning a one-week safari in Kenya’s Maasai Mara as well as a handmade trophy.

For the diehards, however, the LOLs don’t stop here.

The first Comedy Wildlife Guided African Safari will launch in Tanzania in October 2024, guided by the awards’ co-founders Hicks and Sullam and wildlife expert Humble.

The eight-night trip costs £11,425 (about $13,900) per person for double occupancy. Watch out for side-splitting moments in those open safari vehicles – ROFL-ing your way into the path of a wildebeest migration is not recommended.

Related