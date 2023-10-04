Simone Biles going for team gold at World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

CNN —

Simone Biles will return to the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships on Wednesday as she looks to continue her brilliant form at the competition.

The 26-year-old is set to participate in the women’s team final as the US looks to win its seventh consecutive world title in the discipline.

It’s already been an impressive competition for Biles, who made history on the opening day of championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

On Sunday, she finished first in the women’s all-around qualification and became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike vault – a high-difficulty skill historically only done by men – at an international competition.

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the World Championships in 2019. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Biles talks with her grandfather, Ron, as she trains in Houston in August 2013. Biles grew up in Spring, Texas, just outside of Houston. Smiley N. Pool/Houston Chronicle/Getty Images Biles competes on the balance beam during the US National Gymnastics Championships in August 2013. She won gold in the individual all-around. Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images Biles poses after winning a gold medal at the 2013 World Championships. She finished first in the individual all-around. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Biles dodges a bee flying near her during the medal ceremony at the 2014 World Championships. She successfully defended her title in the individual all-around. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images Biles, left, poses at home with her grandparents Ron and Nellie, who adopted her and her younger sister Adria, right. Leslye Davis/The New York Times/Redux Biles practices in Houston in January 2016. Leslye Davis/The New York Times/Redux Pictures Biles, right, and fellow gymnast Gabby Douglas stand during the opening ceremony of the 2016 US Olympic Trials. Both made the team. Douglas was the Olympic all-around champion in 2012. Donald Miralle/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images Biles celebrates with her teammates after the US Olympic Trials in 2016. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Biles competes on the balance beam at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She won gold in the individual all-around and the team all-around. She also added two more golds and a bronze. Damir Sagolj/Reuters Biles competes on the uneven bars at the 2016 Olympics. Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters From left, US gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas celebrate after winning gold in the team all-around at the 2016 Olympics. David Ramos/Getty Images Biles celebrates with the gold medal she earned for her individual all-around title at the 2016 Olympics. Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images Biles has her legs held by host Jimmy Fallon as she plays a game called Hungry Hungry Humans on "The Tonight Show" in August 2016. Also playing were actor Donald Glover and some of Biles' teammates. Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty Images Biles poses with swimming legend Michael Phelps, Raisman and actress Olivia Munn during a recording of the show "Lip Sync Battle: All Stars Live" in September 2016. Trae Patton/Handout/Spike TV/Getty Images First lady Michelle Obama rests her elbow on Biles' head as President Barack Obama speaks at the White House in September 2016. The Obamas were hosting an event for US Olympians. Alex Wong/Getty Images Biles takes a photo with a young fan in Houston in September 2016. Bob Levey/Getty Images Biles competes in "Dancing with the Stars" with Sasha Farber in 2017. They would finish in fourth place. Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images Biles speaks after receiving the ESPY Award for best female athlete in 2017. Image Group LA/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Biles performs with the Houston Texans cheerleaders in December 2017. Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Biles competes on the uneven bars during the 2018 World Championships. She won gold in the individual all-around. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images Biles soars through the air while competing on the uneven bars at the World Championships in 2019. Again, she won gold in the individual all-around. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Biles celebrates after winning the balance beam final at the 2019 World Championships. Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images During the GK US Classic in May 2021, Biles became the first woman in history to land a Yurchenko double pike vault in competition Emilee Chinn/Getty Images Biles lands awkwardly while competing in the team all-around at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021. Biles stumbled on the vault landing and then pulled out of the competition over mental-health concerns. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Biles is congratulated by coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi after they realized Biles would win an Olympic bronze medal in the balance beam final in July 2021. Biles had pulled out of several events earlier in Tokyo, citing mental health concerns. Specifically, she said she had "the twisties," a mental block in gymnastics in which competitors lose track of their positioning midair. Her bronze medal tied her with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals ever won by an American gymnast. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images From left, Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman are sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2021. They sharply criticized how FBI agents handled the sexual abuse allegations against Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor now serving a long prison sentence. Saul Loeb/Pool/AFP/Getty Images President Joe Biden awards Biles with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in July 2022. Biles, 25, became the youngest person ever to receive the award . "When she stands on the podium,we see what she is: absolute courage to turn personal pain into a greater purpose, to stand and speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves," Biden said. Alex Wong/Getty Images Biles appears on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in September 2022. On the right is US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Terence Patrick/CBS/Getty Images Biles competes in the uneven bars at the Core Hydration Classic in August 2023. It was her first competitive event since 2021, and she won the all-around. Stacy Revere/Getty Images Biles celebrates after winning a record eighth national all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships in August 2023. The 26-year-old also became the oldest woman to ever win the championships. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images In pictures: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles Prev Next

It is Biles’ first competition back on the world stage since the Tokyo 2020 Games when she pulled out of several events suffering from what is known as the “twisties” – a mental block causing a gymnast to lose track of their positions in midair.

Since then, she has once again displayed all the qualities that have carried her to the pinnacle of the sport, coming back to win a record eighth national all-around title.

And by competing in Antwerp, Biles became the first woman to represent the US at six artistic world championships.

The seven-time Olympic medalist will be joined by US teammates Skye Blakey, Shilese Jones, Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong for the team final on Wednesday.

How to watch

The world championships began on September 30 and will run until October 8.

On Wednesday, Biles will be part of the USA’s five-woman team competing in the final of the team event.

Biles will also take part in the women’s individual all-around final on Friday, before the women’s vault and uneven bars finals on October 7 and the balance beam and floor exercise finals the following day.

NBC will broadcast coverage in the US, while the BBC will show the finals in the UK.

All three days of qualifying were broadcast on the International Gymnastics Federation’s streaming hub, All Gymnastics TV. The finals will also be available in some countries on the platform.

Biles took a break from competition following Tokyo 2020 after suffering from a mental block. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Full-circle moment

In 2013, Biles made her world championships debut in Antwerp, winning the all-round and floor exercise gold, as well as vault silver and beam bronze.

In the 10 years since that moment, she has accumulated 25 world championship medals – 19 gold, three silver and three bronze – in total.

She last competed at the world championships in 2019, winning five gold medals – a feat she could replicate in Belgium.

Biles is already the most decorated gymnast in US history, winning 32 medals across the Olympics and the world championships.