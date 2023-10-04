CNN —

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign said Wednesday that the Republican presidential frontrunner raised more than $45.5 million for his political operation during the third quarter of this year, improving his haul over the previous three-month period.

His campaign credited “overwhelming grassroots” support for the sums raised and said the former president had more than $37.5 million cash on hand at the end of September. The lion’s share of that – nearly $36 million – has been designated for use in the primary, according to a campaign statement.

A campaign aide said the third-quarter total reflected sums raised through Trump’s joint fundraising committee – the proceeds of which are split between Trump’s official campaign and his Save America political action committee.

The Trump campaign statement noted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign had previously announced that just $5 million of the $15 million raised by his political operation in the third quarter was available for the primary election battles ahead.

Trump and DeSantis are the first two candidates to announce fundraising totals for the July-to-September fundraising period. All candidates must disclose details of their fundraising and spending to federal campaign finance regulators by the close of the day on October 15.

The haul announced by Trump marks an improvement over the roughly $35 million he took in during the second quarter – as he aggressively sought donations tied to criminal indictments against him earlier this year.

He has continued to use his legal troubles as a fundraising tool during the third quarter.

This story has been updated with additional information.