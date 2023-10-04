CNN —

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s political operation announced raising $15 million for his Republican presidential bid during the third quarter of this year, but only $5 million of that amount is available to spend in the primary, a senior campaign official said.

DeSantis’ haul represents a drop-off from the $20 million his outfit raised during the second quarter as he works to retool his presidential campaign.

The DeSantis campaign is also moving a third of its staff from Tallahassee, Florida, to Des Moines, Iowa, according to the campaign official, with the hopes that a strong showing in the state’s Republican caucuses will boost the Florida governor’s effort to defeat former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The $15 million announced Wednesday was raised across three political committees – his campaign account, a political action committee and a joint fundraising account that directs money to the other two accounts, his campaign said.

The campaign entered October with $13.5 million cash on hand, the official said.

“This significant fundraising haul not only provides us with the resources we need in the fight for Iowa and beyond, but it also shuts down the doubters who counted out Ron DeSantis for far too long,” campaign manager James Uthmeier said in a statement.

DeSantis’ third-quarter fundraising numbers were first reported by The New York Times.

The Florida governor is in South Carolina on Wednesday for the first time since mid-July as he seeks to reengage with Republicans voters in the early-nominating state.