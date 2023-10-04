CNN —

Travis Kelce is giving credit where credit is due.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reacted to a recent Instagram post from sports commentator Charissa Thompson, who along with Erin Andrews co-hosts “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.”

Thompson posted a clip from their podcast, recorded on August 3, in which they urged Taylor Swift to go on a dater with Kelce.

“Taylor, I don’t know what you are doing in your life right now besides rocking the world,” Andrews said. “Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic.”

“This is one Taylor, I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one,” she added. “Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Her co-host co-signed the idea.

“Do it for yourself, do it for us and do it for the people because there is no one that would give you a better time than this guy,” Thompson said.

Kelce jumped in the comments with a response that included some laughing and hands up emojis.

“You two are something else!!,” he wrote. “I owe you big time!!”

“We do what we can. This is what we’re here for,” the account for the podcast responded.

Swift, of course, has a song titled “You Need to Calm Down,” so having this come from the “Calm Down” podcast adds to the feeling that whatever is going on is kismet.

The athlete and the superstar singer have not confirmed they’re dating, but Swift has been spotted cheering on Kelce during his games the past two Sundays.

The idea of them together has sparked a kind of national mania that has included figuring out a potential couple name, commentary from players and NFL officials, a sharp increase in the sales of Kelce’s jersey, a ratings boost and even a limited edition Heinz product.