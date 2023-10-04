Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

October 5, 2023

Today on CNN 10, Kevin McCarthy, the former Republican leader in the House of Representatives was kicked out of his position - in the middle of a congressional term, it’s the first time in history and we’re breaking it all down for you. Then, CNN’s Bill Weir is taking us to Louisiana to learn about a clean water crisis happening there. Plus, we’ll dive into robot medics of the future and a pasta shaped moon, all on today’s episode of CNN 10.

