Thousands of Kaiser Permanente workers in California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Virginia and Washington DC plan to strike from October 4 through October 7.
The work stoppage would be the largest US health care strike in history. While doctors and most registered nurses will not be on strike, a wide range of Kaiser Permanente’s workforce will be picketing if a strike occurs.
