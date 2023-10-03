CNN —

Acclaimed director Sofia Coppola is giving viewers another peek at her upcoming biopic “Priscilla,” which takes the focus off the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and shines a light on his iconic wife Priscilla Presley.

A new trailer released on Tuesday shows the beginnings of the union between Priscilla Beaulieu (Cailee Spaeny) and Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi), a pairing that was mired in controversy due to the pair’s age gap (something Priscilla has addressed herself).

Elvis is already at the height of his fame in the clip, and what follows are snippets showing him courting Priscilla, with the young girl adrift among a crowd of screaming fans as Elvis greets her in uniform.

Cailee Spaeny in "Priscilla." Sabrina Lantos/A24

In a voice over, Priscilla’s father asks, “Why my daughter?” when the legendary crooner could have his pick of anyone.

“Well, sir, I happen to be very fond of your daughter,” Elordi’s Elvis replies.

As the pair grow closer, Priscilla’s unassuming style changes to something more attention-getting, with bigger and bigger hair, until Elvis suggests in one scene for her to sport “black hair and more eye makeup.”

“I don’t know if I like it,” a done-up Priscilla whispers to a room full of men, Elvis among them.

The trailer hints that some of the couple’s many tribulations will be addressed, including issues regarding fidelity and drug use. Curiously, the soundtrack for the trailer does not feature any of Elvis’s music, as Coppola reportedly was denied access by his estate.

This, however, isn’t felt as acutely, since the focus of the story seemingly remains on Priscilla, who is shown holding their baby girl Lisa Marie Presley and, in another scene, decked out in a grandiose bridal gown for the pair’s iconic wedding. (Lisa Marie Presley died in January at the age of 54, from complications from prior weight-loss surgery.)

Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi in "Priscilla." Philippe Le Sourd/A24

The last shot reveals her in a car, waiting for the gates of what looks to be Graceland to open, as she’s heard in voice over saying, “I want a life of my own.”

Priscilla Presley, now 78, has been back in the spotlight over the last year.

She was present at many promotional events and awards shows for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic “Elvis” from last year, which primarily focused on the late singer and boasted an Oscar-nominated performance from Austin Butler.

“Priscilla” will be in theaters on November 3.