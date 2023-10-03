exp taylor swift travis kelce impact enten 100208aseg1 cnn sport_00002801.png
CNN  — 

The matriarch of the Kelce family has jokes when it comes to her son’s “seemingly” girlfriend.

Donna Kelce had a bit of fun with all the speculation that her son, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Swift was in the house Sunday for the second weekend in the row (this time with some fellow celeb friends in tow) to cheer on the tight end as his team took on the New York Jets.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 1: Taylor Swift and Blake Lively cheer from the stands during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, a pop culture juggernaut, propels 'Sunday Night Football' to record ratings

The last time the singer attended a game, she was seen eating what one fan account described as chicken tenders, ketchup and “seemingly ranch.” That hedgy description – as with most anything Kelce and Swift related – became a thing, so much so that Heinz announced it would release a limited edition “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” sauce.

And clearly, Mama Kelce has seen all the hoopla.

With two sons in the league, Donna Kelce got in a double header Sunday and posted a photo of herself in Philadelphia at the game of her other son, Eagles player Jason Kelce, hanging out at Lincoln Financial Field with actor Kevin Miles, who plays Jake from State Farm and appears in a State Farm commercial with the Kelce brothers.

She captioned the photo, “No ‘seemingly ranch’ available at the Linc,” in her Instagram stories with an arrow pointing to the ketchup on Miles’ plate.

It’s literally all fun and games right now for Travis Kelce and Swift, who haven’t officially confirmed they are dating.

But that’s apparently only served to stoke interest: the Chiefs’ 23-20 win Sunday over the Jets drew approximately 27 million viewers, making it the most-watched Sunday show since the Super Bowl in February.