CNN —

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.20 billion after no ticket matched all numbers to nab the grand prize during Monday night’s drawing.

The mammoth prize up for grabs Wednesday is the third largest in Powerball history. If won, the lucky player will have the option to claim a $551.7 million cash prize, before tax, according to Powerball’s website.

The jackpot rolled for a 32nd time Monday with no winners for the $1.04 billion jackpot. Monday’s winning numbers were: 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and Powerball 5.

There have been no grand prize winners since July 19, when a single ticket sold in California nabbed a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

While there was no jackpot winner Monday, there were still some who scored big. Two tickets sold in New York and South Carolina won $2 million prizes and two tickets in Delaware and Michigan nabbed $1 million prizes, according to Powerball’s website.

The jackpot crossed the billion-dollar mark on Saturday, marking the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes, according to Powerball.

Overall, your odds of winning a Powerball prize of any amount are 1 in 24.9, the lottery says. But the chances of winning a grand prize are exceedingly slim at 1 in 292.2 million.

The largest ever Powerball Jackpot was a $2.04 billion prize won November 2022 in California, followed by a $1.586 billion jackpot won in January 2016 and then an estimated $1.2 billion prize in October 2023.