Bangkok CNN —

Police in Thailand arrested a 14-year-old, after a shooting at a shopping mall in Thailand’s capital Bangkok on Tuesday left at least three people dead and four others injured.

Local authorities held the suspect with a weapon, and are assessing exact casualties, Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau said.

The shooting took place around 5 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) at the Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok, Police Colonel Noppadol Thiammekha, Pathum Wan Police Chief told CNN on Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.