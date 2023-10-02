Dramatic finishes, London calling and Taylor Swift sighting: everything from Week 4’s Sunday games

By Ben Morse, CNN
Published 6:36 AM EDT, Mon October 2, 2023
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell during the Chargers' 24-17 victory on October 1.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell during the Chargers' 24-17 victory on October 1.
Ashley Landis/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars fans wave flags ahead of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium in London. It was the first of five international games the NFL has scheduled this season as part of its ever-expanding International Series. The Jaguars won 23-7.
Jacksonville Jaguars fans wave flags ahead of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium in London. It was the first of five international games the NFL has scheduled this season as part of its ever-expanding International Series. The Jaguars won 23-7.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions celebrates with fans during his team's 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 28.
Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions celebrates with fans during his team's 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 28.
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the Buccaneers' win 26-9 against the New Orleans Saints.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins makes a catch for a touchdown in the second half of the Buccaneers' win 26-9 against the New Orleans Saints.
Butch Dill/AP
Cincinnati Bengals' Evan McPherson kicks a field goal during a game against the Tennesee Titans. McPherson was Cincinnati's only player to put points on the board during their 27-3 loss.
Cincinnati Bengals' Evan McPherson kicks a field goal during a game against the Tennesee Titans. McPherson was Cincinnati's only player to put points on the board during their 27-3 loss.
George Walker IV/AP
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shouts while warming up ahead of the Bills game against the Miami Dolphins. Hamlin participated in the opening kickoff, his first regular season appearance after surviving a cardiac arrest on the field nearly nine months ago. The Bills beat the Dolphins 48-20.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shouts while warming up ahead of the Bills game against the Miami Dolphins. Hamlin participated in the opening kickoff, his first regular season appearance after surviving a cardiac arrest on the field nearly nine months ago. The Bills beat the Dolphins 48-20.
Adrian Kraus/AP
Brian Robinson Jr. of the Washington Commanders makes a pass reception during the second quarter of the Commanders' 34-31 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Brian Robinson Jr. of the Washington Commanders makes a pass reception during the second quarter of the Commanders' 34-31 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Kareem Jackson of the Denver Broncos celebrates intercepting a pass thrown by Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The Broncos won 31-28.
Kareem Jackson of the Denver Broncos celebrates intercepting a pass thrown by Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The Broncos won 31-28.
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert celebrates with teammates Braxton Berrios and Christian Wilkins after scoring one of his four touchdowns during the Dolphins' landslide victory over the Broncos on September 24.
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert celebrates with teammates Braxton Berrios and Christian Wilkins after scoring one of his four touchdowns during the Dolphins' landslide victory over the Broncos on September 24.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers remain undefeated after their 30-12 Thursday Night Football win on September 21.
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers remain undefeated after their 30-12 Thursday Night Football win on September 21.
Cary Edmondson/USA Today Network/Reuters
Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/24/entertainment/taylor-swift-travis-kelce-chiefs-game/index.html" target="_blank">cheers on the Kansas City Chiefs</a> from the family suite of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift's show of support comes after weeks of speculation -- by various NFL broadcasters and the vast majority of Swifties -- that she and Kelce are dating. Swift had plenty to cheer about as the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10.
Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift cheers on the Kansas City Chiefs from the family suite of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift's show of support comes after weeks of speculation -- by various NFL broadcasters and the vast majority of Swifties -- that she and Kelce are dating. Swift had plenty to cheer about as the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10.
David Eulitt/Getty Images
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper pulls in a catch for a touchdown during the Browns' 27-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper pulls in a catch for a touchdown during the Browns' 27-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Andrew Nelles/USA Today Network/Reuters
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaps into the endzone for a touchdown during his team's 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaps into the endzone for a touchdown during his team's 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders.
Evan Vucci/AP
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson go after a fumble in the endzone. The Colts beat the Ravens 22-19.
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson go after a fumble in the endzone. The Colts beat the Ravens 22-19.
Brent Skeen/USA Today Network/Reuters
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs fends off New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom during the first half at Lambeau Field. The Packers edged out a 18-17 win.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs fends off New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom during the first half at Lambeau Field. The Packers edged out a 18-17 win.
Dan Powers/USA Today Network/Reuters
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes in the first half at Ford Field in Detroit. The Falcons lost 20-6.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes in the first half at Ford Field in Detroit. The Falcons lost 20-6.
Rick Osentoski/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb grimaces after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/18/sport/nick-chubb-cleveland-browns-knee-injury-spt/index.html" target="_blank">suffering a knee injury</a> in a Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18. He was carted off the field in the second quarter. Before leaving the game, the star running back had 10 carries for 64 yards.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb grimaces after suffering a knee injury in a Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18. He was carted off the field in the second quarter. Before leaving the game, the star running back had 10 carries for 64 yards.
Matt Durisko/AP
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson scores in the first half of a 30-10 win over the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium on September 17. It was the Jets' first game without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who suffered an ankle injury during his debut with the team in Week 1.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson scores in the first half of a 30-10 win over the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium on September 17. It was the Jets' first game without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who suffered an ankle injury during his debut with the team in Week 1.
Michael Ainsworth/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Lawrence threw for 216 yards during Jacksonville's 17-9 loss to Kansas City.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Lawrence threw for 216 yards during Jacksonville's 17-9 loss to Kansas City.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert looks for space to run the ball as he evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David at Raymond James Stadium. The Bears would lose 27-17.
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert looks for space to run the ball as he evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David at Raymond James Stadium. The Bears would lose 27-17.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is tackled by linebacker Preston Smith during the second half of a 25-24 win over the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is tackled by linebacker Preston Smith during the second half of a 25-24 win over the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson makes a catch over New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals narrowly lost 31-28.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson makes a catch over New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals narrowly lost 31-28.
Matt York/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray receives a pass. The Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray receives a pass. The Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9.
Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Network/Reuters
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates after scoring the team's only touchdown during their 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates after scoring the team's only touchdown during their 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Adrian Kraus/AP
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, making his debut with the New York Jets, is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/11/sport/nfl-aaron-rodgers-injury-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">suffered an ankle injury</a> and was carted off the field after the play, which occurred during the team's first drive in the first quarter. Before being traded in the offseason, Rodgers had spent the first 18 seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, making his debut with the New York Jets, is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers suffered an ankle injury and was carted off the field after the play, which occurred during the team's first drive in the first quarter. Before being traded in the offseason, Rodgers had spent the first 18 seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.
Elsa/Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey looks for space to run the ball in the second half of a 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10 in Pennsylvania.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey looks for space to run the ball in the second half of a 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10 in Pennsylvania.
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst tries to stiff arm Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was all for naught as the Falcons won the game 24-10.
Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst tries to stiff arm Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was all for naught as the Falcons won the game 24-10.
Dale Zanine/USA Today Network/Reuters
Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers pulls in a touchdown past Denver Broncos CB Damarri Mathis in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. The score would be important as the Raiders edged the home side, 17-16.
Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers pulls in a touchdown past Denver Broncos CB Damarri Mathis in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. The score would be important as the Raiders edged the home side, 17-16.
Ron Chenoy/USA Today Network/Reuters
It was a rough day for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as they got trounced by the Cleveland Browns 24-3. The highest paid quarterback in the league had a tough start to the season, throwing 14-for-31 for 82 yards and being crushed here by Browns safety Grant Delpit.
It was a rough day for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as they got trounced by the Cleveland Browns 24-3. The highest paid quarterback in the league had a tough start to the season, throwing 14-for-31 for 82 yards and being crushed here by Browns safety Grant Delpit.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of a 20-17 win against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of a 20-17 win against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Los Angeles Chargers kicker JK Scott punts the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers would lose 36-34 to the Dolphins.
Los Angeles Chargers kicker JK Scott punts the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers would lose 36-34 to the Dolphins.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Network/Reuters
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver/punt returner Zay Flowers catches a deep pass in the first quarter during the Houston Texans. Baltimore fans had plenty of action to cheer as their team thoroughly handled the Texans 25-9.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver/punt returner Zay Flowers catches a deep pass in the first quarter during the Houston Texans. Baltimore fans had plenty of action to cheer as their team thoroughly handled the Texans 25-9.
Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. It was to be one of the only highlights for the home fans as the Niners won 30-7.
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. It was to be one of the only highlights for the home fans as the Niners won 30-7.
Matt Freed/AP
It was a rough start to the year for the Kansas City Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes as they were shocked by the Detroit Lions 21-20 in Missouri. Still, many are predicting the Chiefs will repeat this year.
It was a rough start to the year for the Kansas City Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes as they were shocked by the Detroit Lions 21-20 in Missouri. Still, many are predicting the Chiefs will repeat this year.
Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Network/Reuters
The best photos from the 2023 NFL season
CNN  — 

If the NFL couldn’t get any bigger, the recent influx of ‘Swifties’ has added a whole new dynamic.

And those new avid football fans were rewarded on Sunday Night Football, with Taylor Swift being spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets.

But Week 4 of the NFL season also had a slew of exciting finishes, statement victories and the sport traveling to a completely different country.

Here’s everything you need to know from Sunday’s games.

Bills lay down a marker

The Miami Dolphins traveling to the Buffalo Bills was the headline game of Week 4.

It was the No. 1 offense in the league visiting the No. 2 offense and it was the breakout team of the young season facing the established class of the AFC conference.

But in the end, Buffalo showed why it’s reached the latter stage of the playoffs in recent years, convincingly beating the Dolphins 48-20.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the primary driver of Buffalo’s offensive explosion, finishing with as many passing touchdowns as incompletions (four) on 21-of-25 passing for 320 yards and running for another.

He became only the second player in the Super Bowl era to record four passing touchdowns, one rushing score and a perfect passer rating (158.3) in a game after Aaron Rodgers did so in 2019.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Allen passes during the first half against the Dolphins.
Adrian Kraus/AP

While Allen was brilliant, the Bills defense was arguable the star of the show, holding the previously-unstoppable Miami offense – which had scored 70 points via 10 touchdowns last week – to just 20 points.

Miami was able to rack up the yards – the team finished with 393 total yards, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa coming up with 282 passing yards and running back De’Von Achane running for just over 100 – but the Bills constantly disrupted any head of steam their opponents were generating.

In particular, Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver and Greg Rousseau were a menace throughout, finishing with three cumulative sacks. Micah Hyde also intercepted Tagovailoa midway through the third quarter.

But Allen will get the headlines with his five-touchdown performance, as the Bills continue their electric offensive stretch – they’ve won each of their last three games by at least 28 points, tied for the longest streak in the Super Bowl era. According to the NFL, the only team in NFL history to win four consecutive games by at least 28 points was the 1942 Chicago Bears.

The team’s leading receiver, Stefon Diggs – who finished Sunday’s game with six receptions for 120 yards and three touchdowns – said afterwards that it’s a joy to play with Allen.

“Each week as you see Josh Allen, he adapts and he grows. As a receiver watching him up close and personal, I see his emotions,” Diggs said postgame. “He’s a quarterback you want to play for.”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates in the end zone in front of Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, left, after scoring a touchdown in the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Allen celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against the Dolphins.
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP

The Bills improve to 3-1 while Miami lost its first game of the season to slip to the same record.

Big comebacks and overtime finishes

Week 4 saw a host of gripping finishes to games as the prospect of continuing winless starts or suffering that first defeat ramped up the pressure.

Chief amongst those came at Soldier Field in Chicago where the Denver Broncos erased a 21-point deficit to beat the Bears and claim their first win of the season.

The Bears – who had previously looked like a mess on and off the field before Sunday – had raced into a big lead through an excellent performance from quarterback Justin Fields, who threw three first-half touchdowns.

However, despite facing a 28-7 hole with 4:18 left in the third quarter, Russell Wilson and the Broncos were able to somehow spark a huge comeback, with Wil Lutz’s 51-yard field goal the eventual decider.

It continues the season of disappoint for Chicago, which fell to 0-4 for the first time in 23 years. After a poor season last year, the pressure is falling onto the shoulders of second-year head coach Matt Eberflus, who admitted how tough this campaign has been so far.

“When you’re 0-4, no one’s done the job well enough,” Eberflus answered when asked if he’d done his job well enough after such high expectations.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears walks with Cole Kmet #85 after throwing an interception against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on October 01, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Justin Fields walks with Cole Kmet after throwing an interception against the Broncos during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field.
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

“That’s just the facts. It’s a results business, and we have to do a better job collectively as a group. Again, we’re working hard to do that. And I thought the guys put a better step forward – coaches included and players – of putting our players in position and then executing. I thought that was better today.”

Elsewhere, there were two overtime finishes, with the Los Angeles Rams edging past the feisty Indianapolis Colts, 29-23, and the Philadelphia Eagles staying undefeated with a 34-31 victory over the Washington Commanders.

The Rams had to fend off a stiff second-half comeback themselves from rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson for their second win of the season.

And, like he has been so far this season, the Rams’ savior was once again rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua.

The fifth-round pick was second in the NFL in catches coming into Week 4, but pulled off his most extraordinary game yet with nine catches, 163 receiving yards and his first NFL touchdown, which just so happened to be the game-winner in overtime.

Nacua has been one of the breakout sensations of the year so far, and now has 39 receptions in the nascent season, the most in NFL history through four career games. His 501 receiving yards are also the most through four career games.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 01: Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a walk-off game-winning touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Puka Nacua celebrates a walk-off game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Colts.
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

In Philadelphia, a 54-yard Jake Elliott field goal saw the Eagles remain undefeated to begin the season after a last-second touchdown in regulation from Washington quarterback Sam Howell sent the game to overtime.

It wasn’t the prettiest victory ever, but the Eagles squad said that grinding out these important victories is key to their aspirations this season.

“I think tension and pressure build character,” Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurt said after the game. “We needed a game like this for us.

“I think a win like this does so much for the spirit of a team because winning is not easy. Winning is hard.”

A different kind of UK football and hello again, Taylor Swift

Week 4 also saw the return of the NFL’s International Series and its new star fan, Taylor Swift, making another appearance at a Chiefs game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 at Wembley Stadium, London, as the NFL began its yearly sojourn across the Atlantic.

Jags wide receiver Calvin Ridley and an interception from Jacksonville cornerback Darious Williams were the highlights for UK fans, in what was the first of five international games in the NFL this season.

Two games will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month – the Jaguars ‘hosting’ the Bills and the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Tennessee Titans – before two games in Germany at the Frankfurt Stadium, where the Dolphins will play the Chiefs on Sunday, November 5, and the Colts will clash against the New England Patriots a week later.

In the final game of Sunday’s action, music superstar Swift was once again seen in the stands of a Chiefs game – this time at the New York Jets’ MetLife Stadium.

Swift, who has recently been getting to know Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and sparking the creativity of brand marketers everywhere, was shown on the NBC broadcast about 30 minutes prior to the game, alongside Blake Lively, Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds (of “Deadpool” and Wrexham AFC fame) and Sophie Turner.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 1: Taylor Swift and Blake Lively cheer from the stands during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively cheer from the stands during the Chiefs and Jets game at MetLife Stadium.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

It is the second game this season Swift has been seen at, as she was observed last week at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, sitting next to Kelce’s mother, Donna, as they watched the Chiefs run roughshod over the Chicago Bears, 41-10. After the game, the singer was spotted leaving the stadium with Kelce.

And, like last week, Swift proved to be ‘The Lucky One’ for the Chiefs, with Kansas City edging out the Jets, 23-20.

In the victory, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his landmark 200th touchdown pass, becoming the fastest player in NFL history to hit that milestone.

Full Week 4 Sunday scores

Away vs. home

Atlanta Falcons 7-23 Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins 20-48 Buffalo Bills

Minnesota Vikings 21-13 Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos 31-28 Chicago Bears

Baltimore Ravens 28-3 Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers 6-30 Houston Texans

Los Angeles Rams 29-23 Indianapolis Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-9 New Orleans Saints

Washington Commanders 31-34 Philadelphia Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals 3-27 Tennessee Titans

Las Vegas Raiders 17-24 Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots 3-38 Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals 16-35 San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 New York Jets

Related