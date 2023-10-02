BEIJING, CHINA - OCTOBER 02: Coco Gauff of the United States returns a shot in the Women's Singles Round of 64 match against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia on day seven of 2023 China Open at the National Tennis Center on October 2, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
Gauff plays a return against Ekaterina Alexandrova at the China Open in Beijing.
Coco Gauff kicked off her career as a grand slam champion with a straight-sets victory against Ekaterina Alexandrova at the China Open.

Playing her first match since winning the US Open last month, Gauff overcame Russia’s Alexandrova 7-5 6-3 in Beijing on Monday, though she later admitted that she wasn’t at her “best level.”

The 19-year-old American raced into a 4-0 lead before Alexandrova responded with two breaks of serve to level the first set. Gauff, however, held her nerve and took the opening set with a superb backhand winner.

The second set was more straightforward for Gauff as she held her serve throughout, getting the crucial break with a crosscourt forehand at 3-2.

She wrapped up the contest – her 13th win in a row – in an hour and 22 minutes when Alexandrova slammed a forehand into the net.

Gauff, who rose to No. 3 in the rankings after defeating Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final three weeks ago, will now face Croatia’s Petra Martić in the second round.

“Overall I’m happy with how I was able to push through,” said Gauff, who lost against Alexandrova in Berlin in June.

“Is it how I like to play? Probably not. But I knew coming in was going to be tough, just coming from across the world. This is the first time here. I knew it was going to be a tough match for me regardless.”