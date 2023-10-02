CNN —

The Eredivisie match between RKC Waalwijk and Ajax was suspended in the 84th minute on Saturday after RKC goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen was knocked unconscious after colliding with an Ajax player.

A club statement released on Sunday said that Vaessen “had a good night” and “continued on his path to recovery.”

“It is important to be able to recover in peace over the next few hours and days,” the statement read. “We would therefore like to ask to give him and his family the time and space to do so.”

With his team trailing 3-2 during the top-flight Dutch league match, Vaessen collided with Ajax’s Brian Brobbey while going for a save and the RKC goalkeeper lay motionless on the ground after appearing to take a blow to the head.

Vaessen was immediately attended to by the medical staff and screens were put up around him while players from both clubs, some overcome with emotion, surrounded him to block the public’s view of the injured goalkeeper.

The 28-year-old regained consciousness while on the field and was eventually taken off on a stretcher. Both clubs were taken into the tunnel and the match was later called off.

RKC Waalwijk confirmed after the match on Saturday that Vaessen was “conscious” and had been “transported to hospital for further examination.”

RKC director Frank van Mosselveld told the ESPN broadcast after the match: “Etienne was knocked out for a while.”

“Our medical staff started resuscitation right away but it looks like it wasn’t a problem with his heart. He was conscious again when he left the field but he did not know where he was,” he added.

It is currently unknown what will happen with the remainder of the match, Ajax said on Saturday.