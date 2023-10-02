Former President Donald Trump is at a New York City courthouse Monday for the start of a civil fraud trial against him, his eldest sons, their companies and Trump Organization executives.

Last week, a state Supreme Court judge found Trump and his co-defendants liable for fraud for grossly inflating asset valuations on financial statements. The ruling was a significant victory for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought a $250 million lawsuit last year alleging that Trump and his co-defendants committed repeated fraud in inflating assets on financial statements to get better terms on commercial real estate loans and insurance policies.

Trump inflated his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion in three separate years between 2011 and 2021, according to the attorney general's office. Attorneys for Trump have refuted the claims, arguing that asset valuations are highly subjective and that they are still sorting through what the ruling means for the company's future.

The trial will determine the amount of damages owed. Trump and his companies could be forced to pay hefty sums in damages for the profits they've allegedly garnered through their fraudulent business practices.

Demonstrators stand outside the court before the start of Trump's civil trial on Monday.
Laura Oliverio/CNN
The former president, who's actively campaigning for a second term, faces an increasingly packed calendar of criminal and civil litigation as the 2024 election nears. He faces <a href="https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2023/07/politics/trump-indictments-criminal-cases/" target="_blank">four criminal indictments</a> handed down this year, as well as other civil litigation.
Brendan McDermid/Pool/Reuters
New York Attorney General Letitia James, center, sits in the front row of the courtroom on Monday.
Brendan McDermid/Pool/Getty Images
Members of the media set up outside New York's Trump Tower on Monday.
Laura Oliverio/CNN
A box is carried at the courthouse before the start of the trial Monday.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Trump speaks to the media at the New York Supreme Court on Monday. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-fraud-trial-new-york-10-02-23/h_e83e2797310240ba7e8540e4c80ba014" target="_blank">On his way to the courtroom</a>, Trump said the civil fraud trial is a "continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time." He also called it "a scam and a sham."
Seth Wenig/AP
James <a href="https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-fraud-trial-new-york-10-02-23/h_ffacc20e00ade596caba2a49a8f170fe" target="_blank">gives a short statement to the media</a> before the start of the trial on Monday. "My message is simple: No matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law," she said.
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
Trump's son Eric, second from left, watches his father speak after arriving at the courthouse on Monday.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
A view of New York's Trump Tower on Monday.
Laura Oliverio/CNN
New York State Court Officers stand outside the New York Supreme Court on Monday.
Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Sunday, October 1, a day before the start of the trial.
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images