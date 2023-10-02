exp Jamie Dimon intv FST 040702ASEG1 CNNI BUSINESS_00001010.png
CEO of JPMorgan Chase talks about possibility of U.S. recession
New York CNN  — 

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon issued a stark warning Monday to Wall Street: The Federal Reserve may be far from finished with its aggressive regimen of interest rate hikes in the fight against elevated inflation.

Most analysts say the central bank will raise interest rates just one more time, in November, by 0.25 percentage points from its current range of 5.25%-5.50%. However, Dimon told Bloomberg TV it’s possible the central bank will continue hiking rates by another 1.5 percentage points, to 7%.