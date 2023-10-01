CNN —

The party of Slovakia’s former Prime Minister Robert Fico, an openly pro-Russian politician, has won the country’s parliamentary election, although it will need a coalition partner to govern.

Preliminary results published by Slovakia’s Statistical Office early on Sunday morning showed that with more than 99% districts counted, Fico’s SMER party has secured 23.3% of the vote.

The liberal Progressive Slovakia (PS) party came second, with 17% o the vote.

While not a landslide, SMER’s result is better than expected — last opinion polls published earlier this week showed SMER and PS neck and neck.

Hlas, a party that was formed as an offshoot of SMER following internal disputes, came third with 15% of the vote.

With seven political parties reaching the 5% threshold needed to enter the parliament, coalition negotiations will almost certainly include multiple players and could be long and messy.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.