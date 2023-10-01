CNN —

Smoke from wildfires still raging in Canada is expected to blanket part of the Northeast US on Monday, bringing a haze to cities in New York and Massachusetts, forecasters say.

“Current forecasts indicate that a plume of wildfire smoke may reach New York City around sunrise Monday morning, causing noticeably hazy skies,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a warning to residents on Sunday.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation forecast moderate air quality conditions at 55 on its air quality index, alerting residents that have preexisting health conditions to take necessary precautions in light of the predicted air quality.

“Wildfires in Canada continue to produce some smoke impacts in NYS and smoke at high altitudes may be visible downstate today into tomorrow, although fine particulate levels across eastern and northern NY will stay in the Good to Moderate range today as smoke clears,” a post from the agency on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – reads.

Southern New England residents woke up to a dense fog Sunday morning and the National Weather Service said more hazy weather was “expected as wildfire smoke drifts in from Canada,” according to a post on X from NWS Boston.

Cities like Boston and Providence are under “unhealthy for sensitive groups” or a level 3 of 6, according to CNN weather, but the forecast for much of the northeast is expected to be moderate, or a level 2 of 6, for Monday. Smoke could last into Tuesday, but no air quality alerts have been issued at this time.

Meanwhile, Canadian officials forecast moderate air quality in Toronto Sunday evening into Monday morning, warning “people with heart and lung conditions” should take precautions as they will most likely be affected by the air quality.

Smoke continues to impact regional air quality as Canada grapples with the worst wildfire season on record. In the northeast alone, there are currently more than 50 wildfires burning in Ontario and five active fires burning in Quebec.