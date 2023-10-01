NFL Week 4: A return to London – and more Taylor Swift?

By Ben Morse, CNN
Published 7:46 AM EDT, Sun October 1, 2023
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert celebrates with teammates Braxton Berrios and Christian Wilkins after scoring one of his four touchdowns during the Dolphins' landslide victory over the Broncos on September 24.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers remain undefeated after their 30-12 Thursday Night Football win on September 21.
Cary Edmondson/USA Today Network/Reuters
Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/24/entertainment/taylor-swift-travis-kelce-chiefs-game/index.html" target="_blank">cheers on the Kansas City Chiefs</a> from the family suite of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift's show of support comes after weeks of speculation -- by various NFL broadcasters and the vast majority of Swifties -- that she and Kelce are dating. Swift had plenty to cheer about as the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10.
David Eulitt/Getty Images
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper pulls in a catch for a touchdown during the Browns' 27-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Andrew Nelles/USA Today Network/Reuters
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaps into the endzone for a touchdown during his team's 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders.
Evan Vucci/AP
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson go after a fumble in the endzone. The Colts beat the Ravens 22-19.
Brent Skeen/USA Today Network/Reuters
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs fends off New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom during the first half at Lambeau Field. The Packers edged out a 18-17 win.
Dan Powers/USA Today Network/Reuters
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes in the first half at Ford Field in Detroit. The Falcons lost 20-6.
Rick Osentoski/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb grimaces after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/18/sport/nick-chubb-cleveland-browns-knee-injury-spt/index.html" target="_blank">suffering a knee injury</a> in a Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18. He was carted off the field in the second quarter. Before leaving the game, the star running back had 10 carries for 64 yards.
Matt Durisko/AP
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson scores in the first half of a 30-10 win over the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium on September 17. It was the Jets' first game without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who suffered an ankle injury during his debut with the team in Week 1.
Michael Ainsworth/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Lawrence threw for 216 yards during Jacksonville's 17-9 loss to Kansas City.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert looks for space to run the ball as he evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David at Raymond James Stadium. The Bears would lose 27-17.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is tackled by linebacker Preston Smith during the second half of a 25-24 win over the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson makes a catch over New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals narrowly lost 31-28.
Matt York/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray receives a pass. The Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9.
Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Network/Reuters
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates after scoring the team's only touchdown during their 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Adrian Kraus/AP
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, making his debut with the New York Jets, is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/11/sport/nfl-aaron-rodgers-injury-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">suffered an ankle injury</a> and was carted off the field after the play, which occurred during the team's first drive in the first quarter. Before being traded in the offseason, Rodgers had spent the first 18 seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.
Elsa/Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey looks for space to run the ball in the second half of a 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10 in Pennsylvania.
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst tries to stiff arm Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was all for naught as the Falcons won the game 24-10.
Dale Zanine/USA Today Network/Reuters
Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers pulls in a touchdown past Denver Broncos CB Damarri Mathis in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. The score would be important as the Raiders edged the home side, 17-16.
Ron Chenoy/USA Today Network/Reuters
It was a rough day for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as they got trounced by the Cleveland Browns 24-3. The highest paid quarterback in the league had a tough start to the season, throwing 14-for-31 for 82 yards and being crushed here by Browns safety Grant Delpit.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of a 20-17 win against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Los Angeles Chargers kicker JK Scott punts the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers would lose 36-34 to the Dolphins.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Network/Reuters
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver/punt returner Zay Flowers catches a deep pass in the first quarter during the Houston Texans. Baltimore fans had plenty of action to cheer as their team thoroughly handled the Texans 25-9.
Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. It was to be one of the only highlights for the home fans as the Niners won 30-7.
Matt Freed/AP
It was a rough start to the year for the Kansas City Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes as they were shocked by the Detroit Lions 21-20 in Missouri. Still, many are predicting the Chiefs will repeat this year.
Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Network/Reuters
The best photos from the 2023 NFL season
CNN  — 

Each week in the NFL has its own unique storylines on and off the field.

The biggest talking point after Week 3 was Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game amid rumors of a blossoming romance between the star singer and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

While Week 4 may potentially not have as much glitz and glamour, it still promises plenty – with mouthwatering division battles, winless teams and a return to London, England.

Here’s what to watch out for in Week 4 of the 2023 season.

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET

The AFC East division has had a radical transition since Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots in 2020.

The long-downtrodden teams have been given the opportunity to rise and forge their own path, and both the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins have flourished.

The two meet in a highly-anticipated clash at Highmark Stadium on Sunday in what is a clash of two of the league’s most effective offenses.

The Dolphins are coming off an offensive masterclass as they beat the Denver Broncos 70-20, scoring the second-most points by a team in a regular season game in NFL history.

Sep 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins reacts after a touchdown by wide receiver Robbie Chosen (3) (not pictured) against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
The Miami Dolphins sideline, including Tua Tagovailoa, react after a touchdown by wide receiver Robbie Chosen (not pictured) against the Denver Broncos.
Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Miami has the most passing and rushing yards in the NFL after three weeks, and is seven touchdowns clear of the Bills for the most in the league with 17.

In head coach Mike McDaniel’s second season at the helm, the team’s offense has gone from dynamic to borderline unstoppable, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leading the race for the NFL Most Valuable Player award.

On the other side of the ball, the Bills have rebounded from a rocky beginning – losing to the New York Jets in the opener even after Aaron Rodgers had suffered his season-ending injury – to winning two straight.

Buffalo’s quarterback Josh Allen possibly hasn’t displayed his MVP-level caliber just yet, but his imperfections are masked by one of the best running games he’s had while with the team. He’s also helped by having one of the league’s stingiest defenses, one which has recorded 12 sacks and seven interceptions after just three weeks.

The Bills ended Miami’s season last year, beating the Dolphins in the playoffs, but McDaniel is dampening any talk of revenge this time out.

“If you need to be motivated for a game like this, check your pulse,” McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday. “Or maybe consider a career adjustment.

“I think it’s a very, very difficult challenge that I think our players are pumped for because you sign up to play the best, and I think [the Bills] fit that.”

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) on the ground after being sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell.
Evan Vucci/AP

Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET

The first game of Sunday’s slate of action comes from London as the NFL’s International Series returns.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Atlanta Falcons at their de facto home away from home, Wembley Stadium.

Both teams have showed glimpses of promise, but also have showed why they might be some years of contending for a Super Bowl.

The Jaguars began their 2023 campaign with an impressive victory on the road against the Indianapolis Colts, but have since followed it up with some off-kilter defeats, first the Kansas City Chiefs and then the Houston Texans.

Not only did their defense fail to make an impact against rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud last time out – the first-year signal-caller finishing with 280 passing yards and two touchdowns – but there have been some questions marks about the performance over Jacksonville’s quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Coming off the back of a breakout season which culminated in a historic comeback playoff victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick has failed to make a significant leap after such a successful season, throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions in his three games.

The addition of Calvin Ridley to the team’s receiving core has looked a stroke of genius, but traveling to London the Jags will need to see an uptick in its offensive output if it has any hopes of going far this season.

Similarly, the Falcons also have reason for positivity and concern at the same time.

The team’s defense has looked much improved after some key offseason acquisitions and the hiring of Ryan Nielsen to be its new defensive coordinator.

Atlanta’s dynamic running game has also excelled, in particular their rookie running back Bijan Robinson, who has produced a number of highlight plays in the team’s two victories this season.

However, the performances of the Falcons’ starting quarterback Desmond Ridder have left much to be desired. In his second season in the NFL, Ridder has had some excellent throws, but also some worrying ones.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 24: Desmond Ridder #9 of the Atlanta Falcons looks to pass in the first half of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Desmond Ridder looks to pass in the first half of a game against the Detroit Lions.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

For the team to complete its transition from outsider to challenger, Atlanta will need a more complete performance from Ridder, and head coach Arthur Smith will be hoping that begins in London against the Jags.

Sunday’s game is the first of five international games the NFL has implemented as part of their ever-expanding International Series.

Two games will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October – the Jaguars ‘traveling’ to play the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Tennessee Titans – before two games in Germany at the Frankfurt Stadium – the Miami Dolphins playing the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 5, and then the Indianapolis Colts clashing against the New England Patriots a week later.

Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday’s action concludes with what was one of the most highly-anticipated clashes before the beginning of the season, with the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs traveling to the upstart New York Jets on Sunday Night Football.

That excitement has been dampened somewhat following the injury suffered by Rodgers, but there is still plenty to watch out for at MetLife Stadium.

The Chiefs have bounced back from a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions with two impressive victories and Patrick Mahomes warming up to his electric best.

The return of his tight end, Kelce, to full fitness has the offense looking explosive.

Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) scores a touchdown as Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) defends during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon scores a touchdown as Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker defends.
Denny Medley/USA TODAY Network/Reuters

The Jets are mired in quarterback quandry in Rodgers’ absence. Third-year QB Zach Wilson has looked nervy having been thrust back into the limelight after being benched. The team also signed veteran back-up Trevor Siemian to the practice squad to increase options.

Even Colin Kaepernick threw his hat in the ring to help the Jets, sending a letter to the team’s general manager offering his services to the struggling team.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Swift reacts during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift reacts during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023.
David Eulitt/Getty Images

Schedule

Sunday

Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m.
ET

Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m.
ET

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday

Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants, 8:15 P.M. ET

How to watch

Here’s how to catch these teams in action, from wherever you are.

Australia: NFL+, ESPN, 7Plus

Brazil: NFL+, ESPN

Canada: NFL+, CTV, TSN, RDS

Germany: NFL+, ProSieben MAXX, DAZN

Mexico: NFL+, TUDN, ESPN, Fox Sports, Sky Sports

UK: NFL+, Sky Sports, ITV, Channel 5

US: NFL+, CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, Amazon Prime

