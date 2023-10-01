NFL Week 4: A return to London – and more Taylor Swift?

CNN —

Each week in the NFL has its own unique storylines on and off the field.

The biggest talking point after Week 3 was Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game amid rumors of a blossoming romance between the star singer and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

While Week 4 may potentially not have as much glitz and glamour, it still promises plenty – with mouthwatering division battles, winless teams and a return to London, England.

Here’s what to watch out for in Week 4 of the 2023 season.

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET

The AFC East division has had a radical transition since Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots in 2020.

The long-downtrodden teams have been given the opportunity to rise and forge their own path, and both the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins have flourished.

The two meet in a highly-anticipated clash at Highmark Stadium on Sunday in what is a clash of two of the league’s most effective offenses.

The Dolphins are coming off an offensive masterclass as they beat the Denver Broncos 70-20, scoring the second-most points by a team in a regular season game in NFL history.

The Miami Dolphins sideline, including Tua Tagovailoa, react after a touchdown by wide receiver Robbie Chosen (not pictured) against the Denver Broncos. Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Miami has the most passing and rushing yards in the NFL after three weeks, and is seven touchdowns clear of the Bills for the most in the league with 17.

In head coach Mike McDaniel’s second season at the helm, the team’s offense has gone from dynamic to borderline unstoppable, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leading the race for the NFL Most Valuable Player award.

On the other side of the ball, the Bills have rebounded from a rocky beginning – losing to the New York Jets in the opener even after Aaron Rodgers had suffered his season-ending injury – to winning two straight.

Buffalo’s quarterback Josh Allen possibly hasn’t displayed his MVP-level caliber just yet, but his imperfections are masked by one of the best running games he’s had while with the team. He’s also helped by having one of the league’s stingiest defenses, one which has recorded 12 sacks and seven interceptions after just three weeks.

The Bills ended Miami’s season last year, beating the Dolphins in the playoffs, but McDaniel is dampening any talk of revenge this time out.

“If you need to be motivated for a game like this, check your pulse,” McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday. “Or maybe consider a career adjustment.

“I think it’s a very, very difficult challenge that I think our players are pumped for because you sign up to play the best, and I think [the Bills] fit that.”

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. Evan Vucci/AP

Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET

The first game of Sunday’s slate of action comes from London as the NFL’s International Series returns.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Atlanta Falcons at their de facto home away from home, Wembley Stadium.

Both teams have showed glimpses of promise, but also have showed why they might be some years of contending for a Super Bowl.

The Jaguars began their 2023 campaign with an impressive victory on the road against the Indianapolis Colts, but have since followed it up with some off-kilter defeats, first the Kansas City Chiefs and then the Houston Texans.

Not only did their defense fail to make an impact against rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud last time out – the first-year signal-caller finishing with 280 passing yards and two touchdowns – but there have been some questions marks about the performance over Jacksonville’s quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Coming off the back of a breakout season which culminated in a historic comeback playoff victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick has failed to make a significant leap after such a successful season, throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions in his three games.

The addition of Calvin Ridley to the team’s receiving core has looked a stroke of genius, but traveling to London the Jags will need to see an uptick in its offensive output if it has any hopes of going far this season.

Similarly, the Falcons also have reason for positivity and concern at the same time.

The team’s defense has looked much improved after some key offseason acquisitions and the hiring of Ryan Nielsen to be its new defensive coordinator.

Atlanta’s dynamic running game has also excelled, in particular their rookie running back Bijan Robinson, who has produced a number of highlight plays in the team’s two victories this season.

However, the performances of the Falcons’ starting quarterback Desmond Ridder have left much to be desired. In his second season in the NFL, Ridder has had some excellent throws, but also some worrying ones.

Desmond Ridder looks to pass in the first half of a game against the Detroit Lions. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

For the team to complete its transition from outsider to challenger, Atlanta will need a more complete performance from Ridder, and head coach Arthur Smith will be hoping that begins in London against the Jags.

Sunday’s game is the first of five international games the NFL has implemented as part of their ever-expanding International Series.

Two games will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October – the Jaguars ‘traveling’ to play the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Tennessee Titans – before two games in Germany at the Frankfurt Stadium – the Miami Dolphins playing the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 5, and then the Indianapolis Colts clashing against the New England Patriots a week later.

Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday’s action concludes with what was one of the most highly-anticipated clashes before the beginning of the season, with the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs traveling to the upstart New York Jets on Sunday Night Football.

That excitement has been dampened somewhat following the injury suffered by Rodgers, but there is still plenty to watch out for at MetLife Stadium.

The Chiefs have bounced back from a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions with two impressive victories and Patrick Mahomes warming up to his electric best.

The return of his tight end, Kelce, to full fitness has the offense looking explosive.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon scores a touchdown as Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker defends. Denny Medley/USA TODAY Network/Reuters

The Jets are mired in quarterback quandry in Rodgers’ absence. Third-year QB Zach Wilson has looked nervy having been thrust back into the limelight after being benched. The team also signed veteran back-up Trevor Siemian to the practice squad to increase options.

Even Colin Kaepernick threw his hat in the ring to help the Jets, sending a letter to the team’s general manager offering his services to the struggling team.

Taylor Swift reacts during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023. David Eulitt/Getty Images

