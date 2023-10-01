Former US President Jimmy Carter turned 99 on Sunday.

The 39th president began receiving hospice care at his home in Georgia in February, according to a statement from The Carter Center.

The peanut farmer from Plains, Georgia, and US Navy lieutenant served a single term from 1977 to 1981.

Championing human rights at the center of US foreign policy, Carter forged a still-standing peace treaty between Egypt and Israel. He also established the Department of Energy in 1977.

Shortly after, Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, established The Carter Center, which has monitored international elections and promoted public health across the world.

He became the oldest former president to live in March 2019 when he surpassed the record held by George H.W. Bush, who died in November 2018.

Carter is held by his mother, Lillian, when he was just a month old. Carter was born October 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia. He was the first US president to be born in a hospital.
Jimmy Carter Library
Carter, 6, poses with his sister Gloria in 1931.
AP Photo
Carter graduated from the US Naval Academy on June 5, 1946, after completing the accelerated wartime program.
A.A. Bradley/AP
Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are seen on their wedding day in July 1946.
Jimmy Carter Library
The Carters share a light moment at his campaign headquarters in Atlanta in 1966. Jimmy, a Georgia state senator at the time, ran for governor but lost in the Democratic primary.
Horace Cort/AP
Carter is applauded at his Atlanta headquarters in 1970. He was running for governor again — and this time he won.
John Storey/AP
Carter shovels peanuts in the '70s. Carter was the son of a peanut farmer, and he took over the family business in 1953 before his political career took off.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Carter gets a haircut during his first year as governor of Georgia. He was inaugurated on January 12, 1971.
Stan Wayman/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Carter holds his 7-year-old daughter, Amy, in 1974, just after he officially announced that he would be running for president.
AP
After becoming the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in 1976, Carter raises hands with running mate Walter Mondale at the Democratic National Convention in New York. Standing to Carter's right is his wife, Rosalynn, and their daughter, Amy. Carter ran as a Washington outsider and someone who promised to shake up government.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Carter and US President Gerald Ford debate domestic policy at the Walnut Street Theater in Philadelphia in September 1976. It was the first of three Ford-Carter presidential debates.
White House Photo/National Archive
Carter embraces his wife after receiving news of his election victory on November 2, 1976. Carter received 297 electoral votes, while Ford received 241.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Chief Justice Warren Burger swears Carter into office on January 20, 1977, while Rosalynn Carter looks on.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Carter, second from left, and his brother Billy, left, visit Georgia's St. Simons Island in 1977.
Pictorial Parade/Hulton Archive/Getty Images