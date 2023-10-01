Former US President Jimmy Carter turned 99 on Sunday.

The 39th president began receiving hospice care at his home in Georgia in February, according to a statement from The Carter Center.

The peanut farmer from Plains, Georgia, and US Navy lieutenant served a single term from 1977 to 1981.

Championing human rights at the center of US foreign policy, Carter forged a still-standing peace treaty between Egypt and Israel. He also established the Department of Energy in 1977.

Shortly after, Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, established The Carter Center, which has monitored international elections and promoted public health across the world.

He became the oldest former president to live in March 2019 when he surpassed the record held by George H.W. Bush, who died in November 2018.