CNN —

What would you choose: A lump sum payment or 30 annual payments that get a little bigger every year?

Either way, the winner of tonight’s Powerball drawing is going to be very, very rich.

After Wednesday’s drawing became the 30th consecutive drawing without a grand prize winner, the Powerball jackpot has grown to $960 million, according to Powerball. That’s a cash value of $441.4 million.

Depending on which state you live in, a one-time net payout would amount to approximately $278 million, on average, after taxes, according to USA Mega. With the growing annuity option, after taxes, you’d make about $20 million a year for 29 years, depending on the state.

But your odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in about 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

This is the Powerball’s second-largest jackpot this year and fourth-largest jackpot in its history.

The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Drawings are also streamed online.