Simone Biles goes for more medals: How to watch the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

For many, Simone Biles is the greatest gymnast of all time and after a two-year hiatus from the sport following the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the US gymnast is back to what she does best: winning events.

The 26-year-old has another opportunity to add to her medal collection over the next week at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

There is plenty on the line at the world championships, including qualification spots for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

How to watch

The world championships begin on September 30 and run until October 8.

Qualifying competitions take place on the opening day through until Monday, October 2, with the first medals awarded the following day.

Biles will first compete on Sunday, October 1, and will need to finish in the top 24 all-around and top eight in the individual event rankings to advance to the medal rounds.

On Wednesday, she is set to return to action as part of the USA’s five-woman team competing in the final of the team event.

If she advances through qualifying as many expect, Biles will take part in the women’s individual all-around final on Friday, before the women’s vault and uneven bars finals on October 7 and the balance beam and floor exercise finals the following day.

NBC will broadcast coverage in the US from October 3, while the BBC will show the finals in the UK.

All three days of qualifying will be broadcast on the International Gymnastics Federation’s streaming hub, All Gymnastics TV. The finals will also be available in some countries on the platform.

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the World Championships in 2019. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Biles talks with her grandfather, Ron, as she trains in Houston in August 2013. Biles grew up in Spring, Texas, just outside of Houston. Smiley N. Pool/Houston Chronicle/Getty Images Biles competes on the balance beam during the US National Gymnastics Championships in August 2013. She won gold in the individual all-around. Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images Biles poses after winning a gold medal at the 2013 World Championships. She finished first in the individual all-around. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Biles dodges a bee flying near her during the medal ceremony at the 2014 World Championships. She successfully defended her title in the individual all-around. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images Biles, left, poses at home with her grandparents Ron and Nellie, who adopted her and her younger sister Adria, right. Leslye Davis/The New York Times/Redux Biles practices in Houston in January 2016. Leslye Davis/The New York Times/Redux Pictures Biles, right, and fellow gymnast Gabby Douglas stand during the opening ceremony of the 2016 US Olympic Trials. Both made the team. Douglas was the Olympic all-around champion in 2012. Donald Miralle/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images Biles celebrates with her teammates after the US Olympic Trials in 2016. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Biles competes on the balance beam at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She won gold in the individual all-around and the team all-around. She also added two more golds and a bronze. Damir Sagolj/Reuters Biles competes on the uneven bars at the 2016 Olympics. Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters From left, US gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas celebrate after winning gold in the team all-around at the 2016 Olympics. David Ramos/Getty Images Biles celebrates with the gold medal she earned for her individual all-around title at the 2016 Olympics. Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images Biles has her legs held by host Jimmy Fallon as she plays a game called Hungry Hungry Humans on "The Tonight Show" in August 2016. Also playing were actor Donald Glover and some of Biles' teammates. Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty Images Biles poses with swimming legend Michael Phelps, Raisman and actress Olivia Munn during a recording of the show "Lip Sync Battle: All Stars Live" in September 2016. Trae Patton/Handout/Spike TV/Getty Images First lady Michelle Obama rests her elbow on Biles' head as President Barack Obama speaks at the White House in September 2016. The Obamas were hosting an event for US Olympians. Alex Wong/Getty Images Biles takes a photo with a young fan in Houston in September 2016. Bob Levey/Getty Images Biles competes in "Dancing with the Stars" with Sasha Farber in 2017. They would finish in fourth place. Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images Biles speaks after receiving the ESPY Award for best female athlete in 2017. Image Group LA/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Biles performs with the Houston Texans cheerleaders in December 2017. Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Biles competes on the uneven bars during the 2018 World Championships. She won gold in the individual all-around. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images Biles soars through the air while competing on the uneven bars at the World Championships in 2019. Again, she won gold in the individual all-around. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Biles celebrates after winning the balance beam final at the 2019 World Championships. Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images During the GK US Classic in May 2021, Biles became the first woman in history to land a Yurchenko double pike vault in competition Emilee Chinn/Getty Images Biles lands awkwardly while competing in the team all-around at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021. Biles stumbled on the vault landing and then pulled out of the competition over mental-health concerns. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Biles is congratulated by coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi after they realized Biles would win an Olympic bronze medal in the balance beam final in July 2021. Biles had pulled out of several events earlier in Tokyo, citing mental health concerns. Specifically, she said she had "the twisties," a mental block in gymnastics in which competitors lose track of their positioning midair. Her bronze medal tied her with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals ever won by an American gymnast. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images From left, Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman are sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2021. They sharply criticized how FBI agents handled the sexual abuse allegations against Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor now serving a long prison sentence. Saul Loeb/Pool/AFP/Getty Images President Joe Biden awards Biles with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in July 2022. Biles, 25, became the youngest person ever to receive the award . "When she stands on the podium,we see what she is: absolute courage to turn personal pain into a greater purpose, to stand and speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves," Biden said. Alex Wong/Getty Images Biles appears on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in September 2022. On the right is US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Terence Patrick/CBS/Getty Images Biles competes in the uneven bars at the Core Hydration Classic in August 2023. It was her first competitive event since 2021, and she won the all-around. Stacy Revere/Getty Images Biles celebrates after winning a record eighth national all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships in August 2023. The 26-year-old also became the oldest woman to ever win the championships. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images In pictures: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles Prev Next

The comeback trail

It’s been a long road, but Biles appears to approaching her dominant best.

She booked her spot at the world championships thanks to victory at the US Women’s World Championships Selection Event earlier this month, continuing her return to competitive gymnastics after pulling out of several events at the Tokyo Olympics Games suffering from what is known as the “twisties” – a mental block causing a gymnast to lose track of their positions in midair.

She had already won her record eighth national all-around title with a strong performance at the US Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California, a month earlier.

However, Biles admitted on the eve of the world championships that she thought, at times, that she might never be able to compete as she had done before.

“I didn’t know if I was ever going to be able to compete again because there were multiple times this year where I was in the gym and I was like: ‘I’m actually terrified of this full-in, like I’m not doing it again, never going to do it,’” Biles told Olympics.com in an exclusive interview.

“And then I was like: ‘You know what? I’m just going to come back another day, another day.’”

In qualifying for the world championships, she became the only US woman to qualify for six world championships, her first being in 2013 – an event that was also held in Antwerp.

“Back to where it all started. See you soon Belgium,” Biles wrote on Instagram.

Biles (right) poses with her bronze medal during the award ceremony for the balance beam exercise after the apparatus final at the World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, in 2013. Yves Logghe/AP

In her world championships debut in Antwerp 10 years ago, Biles won all-around and floor exercise golds, as well as vault silver and beam bronze.

She has now accumulated 25 world championship medals – 19 golds, three silver and three bronze – in total. The last world championships she competed in were in 2019, when she won five gold medals, a feat she could replicate in Belgium.

Biles is already the most decorated gymnast in US history, winning 32 medals across the Olympics and the world championships.

These days, however, Biles says medals and accolades are her sole focus.

“I think what success means to me is a little bit different than before because before everyone defined success for me, even if I had my own narrative that I wanted,” Biles told Olympics.com

“So, now, it’s just showing up, being in a good head place, having fun out there, and whatever happens, happens.”

Biles competes in the floor exercise on day four of the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Paris 2024 spots up for grabs

There are still qualification places for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games to be secured in Belgium as the competition is the main qualifier for next year’s summer Games.

The National Olympic Committees (NOC) teams from China, Japan and Great Britain in the men’s team competition booked their spots at last year’s edition of the world championships, while the US, Canada and Great Britain in the women’s team event also are qualified.

That means that in Belgium, there are nine spots left to complete the 12-team event in both the men’s and women’s competition.

Also, the three highest-ranked NOCs at the world championships that did not earn qualification in the team event will earn one individual quota place for their NOC.