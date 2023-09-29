Dianne Feinstein, whose three decades in the Senate made her the longest-serving female US senator in history, has died following months of declining health. She was 90.

Feinstein was a fixture of California politics for decades and was first elected to the US Senate in 1992 after a historic political career in San Francisco.

She broke a series of glass ceilings throughout her life and left her fingerprints on some of Capitol Hill's most consequential works in recent history.

Feinstein, who was the Senate's oldest member at the time of her death, also faced questions about her mental acuity and ability to lead. She dismissed the concerns, saying, "The real question is whether I'm still an effective representative for 40 million Californians, and the record shows that I am."