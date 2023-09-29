Dianne Feinstein, whose three decades in the Senate made her the longest-serving female US senator in history, has died following months of declining health. She was 90.

Feinstein was a fixture of California politics for decades and was first elected to the US Senate in 1992 after a historic political career in San Francisco.

She broke a series of glass ceilings throughout her life and left her fingerprints on some of Capitol Hill's most consequential works in recent history.

Feinstein, who was the Senate's oldest member at the time of her death, also faced questions about her mental acuity and ability to lead. She dismissed the concerns, saying, "The real question is whether I'm still an effective representative for 40 million Californians, and the record shows that I am."

Feinstein attends a high school dance in San Francisco in 1950. She was born Dianne Emiel Goldman in San Francisco on June 22, 1933.
Underwood Archives/Getty Images
Feinstein gets her makeup touched up for a photo shoot in San Francisco in 1955.
Underwood Archives/Getty Images
Feinstein is seen at San Francisco City Hall in 1971. She was the first female president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Feinstein attends a campaign event for her mayoral run in San Francisco in 1971. She lost her bid for mayor that year and in 1975, but took on the title in 1978 after Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk were assassinated. She served as mayor until 1988.
Duke Downey/San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images
Feinstein campaigns for mayor in 1975.
Clem Albers/San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images
Feinstein attends a memorial service for assassinated Supervisor Harvey Milk in San Francisco in 1978.
Janet Fries/Getty Images
Feinstein pushes a sledder at an event in 1978 where the San Francisco Ice Company spread 17 tons of snow for the annual "Snow-Ball."
Clem Albers/San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images
Feinstein takes the stage after being elected as mayor of San Francisco in December 1979, defeating challenger Quentin Kopp.
Sal Veder/AP
Feinstein poses for a picture with her husband Richard Blum in the lobby of their Washington, DC, hotel in July 1980. Feinstein had fallen and injured herself leaving the White House after a meeting with Vice President Walter Mondale, forcing the delay of the couple's honeymoon.
Georges/AP
Feinstein poses in the middle of Steiner Street in San Francisco in 1981.
Roger Ressmeyer/CORBIS/VCG/Getty Images
Feinstein speaks at the signing of an anti-gun bill at San Francisco City Hall in 1982.
Steve Ringman/San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images
Feinstein and singer Tony Bennett wave from a cable car in San Francisco before taking a test ride in 1984.
Jeff Reinking/AP
Feinstein touches the nose of a bronze lion at the Forbidden City in Beijing during a visit to China in 1984.
Neal Ulevich/AP
Feinstein and Bishop Desmond Tutu dance to the song "We Are The World" performed by a group of school children during a rally in San Francisco in 1985.
Eric Risberg/AP
From left, Feinstein, California assembly speaker Willie Brown, and Rev. Cecil Williams hold hands during a march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in San Francisco in 1986.
Paul Sakuma/AP
Feinstein works out in her home gym in 1990. She ran an unsuccessful bid for governor of California that year.
Kim Komenich/Getty Images
Feinstein addresses the Democratic National Convention in 1992. She was elected to the United States Senate that year and served in that position until her death.
Mark Reinstein/Corbis/Getty Images
Barbara Boxer and Feinstein raise their arms in victory at an election rally in San Francisco in November 1992. The two women claimed victory over their male Republican rivals.
Alan Greth/AP
Feinstein looks on as Supreme Court nominee Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg shakes hands with Sen. Carol Moseley-Braun prior to Ginsburg's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in 1993.
Doug Mills/AP
Feinstein joins a group of women senators and others on the steps of the Capitol to announce their opposition against restrictions on abortion coverage in federal appropriations bills in 1993.
Charles Tasnadi/AP
Feinstein joins California gubernatorial candidate Kathleen Brown and President Bill Clinton on stage at a campaign rally in Los Angeles in 1994.
Dirck Halstead/Getty Images
Feinstein is presented with a basketball by Lisa Leslie at a reception honoring the United States women's national basketball team in 1995.
Gigi Goshko/CQ Roll Call/AP
Feinstein attends a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in 1998 on how to protect the nation's critical infrastructure from sabotage and information warfare.
Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images
Feinstein greets first lady Hillary Clinton at the 2000 Democratic National Convention in Los Angeles. Clinton was running for a US Senate seat in New York, which she went on to win.
Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images
In 2003, Feinstein speaks to a fellow senator on the phone as two of her staffers talk in the foreground.
The Washington Post/Getty Images