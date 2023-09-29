CNN —

President Joe Biden hailed the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein as a “pioneering American” and a “true trailblazer” in a statement following her death Friday.

“Dianne made her mark on everything from national security to the environment to protecting civil liberties. She’s made history in so many ways, and our country will benefit from her legacy for generations,” Biden wrote in a statement about the California Democratic senator.

Harkening to the 15 years they served together in the Senate, Biden said he had a “front row seat to what Dianne was able to accomplish.”

“Often the only woman in the room, Dianne was a role model for so many Americans – a job she took seriously by mentoring countless public servants, many of whom now serve in my Administration,” he wrote.

“Dianne was tough, sharp, always prepared, and never pulled a punch, but she was also a kind and loyal friend, and that’s what Jill and I will miss the most,” Biden said.

