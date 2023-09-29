CNN —

Mick Jagger’s eight children may not want to read this.

In a recently published interview with the Wall Street Journal, the rocker discussed the business of the Rolling Stones as the band readies to release their first album of original material in 18 years.

Jagger says that while he doesn’t enjoy dealing with the business aspect of the music industry, it’s necessary.

The Stones have made millions touring over the years. When asked if there were plans to sell their post 1971 music catalog to make even more money, Jagger said no.

The rocker added that his “children don’t need $500 million to live well” and suggested may donate his fortune to charity some day, according to the publication.

Jagger’s eight kids, Karis, Jade, Elizabeth, James, Georgia May, Lucas, Gabriel and Deveraux, range in age six to 52.

The 80-year-old said he’s also aware that the money can still be made.

“You can have a posthumous business now, can’t you?” he said. “You can have a posthumous tour.”