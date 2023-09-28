CNN —

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in the Dutch city of Rotterdam following two deadly shooting incidents on Thursday, Rotterdam police said.

The number of dead from the shootings is currently unknown.

“The two shooting incidents in Rotterdam have resulted in fatalities. We will first inform family and relatives and will explain more later,” the city’s police said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

The suspect was arrested “under the helipad” of Erasmus University’s Medical Center, authorities said. He was armed with a handgun when he was detained.

Earlier in the day, police said they received several reports of two shooting incidents in the area of the Erasmus University Medical Center at around 2:25 p.m. local time (8:25 a.m. ET), adding that the incidents took place in a house and in a classroom.

The university hospital warned people “not to come” to the medical center due to “various incidents,” in a post on X, previously known as Twitter.

Per earlier X posts by police, the suspect was wearing “combat-style” clothes, was tall, with black hair and carrying a backpack. His motive is not yet known.

“His possible role and involvement in the shooting incidents is being investigated,” per the posts, which added that police were “not assuming a second shooter” was involved.

The Erasmus medical center, which is affiliated with Rotterdam’s Erasmus University, is one of Europe’s leading university hospitals.