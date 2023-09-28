Sharon Osbourne attends the opening night of "Black Sabbath - The Ballet" at Birmingham Hippodrome on Sept. 23.
Katja Ogrin/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Sharon Osbourne is sharing her experience taking Ozempic.

The diabetes medication has taken off as a weight loss drug and during a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Osbourne described some of the side effects she said she experienced taking Ozempic.

“At first, I mean, you feel nauseous,” Sharon Osbourrne said. “You don’t throw up physically but you’ve got that feeling.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Oprah Winfrey with George Stephanopoulos and Arthur C. Brooks discuss "Build The Life You Want" at The 92nd Street Y, New York on September 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

She said she endured a few weeks “where I felt nauseous the whole time” and said she was also often thirsty, but had no desire to eat.

That lack of desire, she said is “why I keep saying you’ve got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it and it’s not right.”

Osbourne said she’s lost 42 pounds and didn’t intend to drop that much weight. Noting that you “can’t stay on it forever,” she said it was time for her to stop and “I’ll probably put it all on again soon.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Ozempic was originally approved by the FDA to treat people with Type 2 diabetes- who risk serious health consequences without medication. In recent months, there has been a spike in demand for Ozempic, or semaglutide, due to its weight loss benefits, which has led to shortages. Some doctors prescribe Ozempic off-label to treat obesity. (Photo illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Osbourne made the appearance on the show with her daughter Kelly, her son Jack and her rocker husband Ozzy Osbourne, who she said has been teasing her by calling her “Nancy Reagen” due to her extreme weight loss (Mrs. Reagan, the former first lady who died in 2016, was thin).

Her daughter Kelly, who added that she personally has issues with food, said she saw her mother’s experience as as positive given that her mother appeared to be more confident.

“Seeing the confidence and seeing how good my mum feels in her body I think it’s totally worth it,” the younger Osbourne said.