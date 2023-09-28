exp u.s. economy inflation federal reserve blanchflower live 091303PSEG1 cnni business_00001701.png
Blanchflower: I see bad signs for the U.S. economy
Washington, DC CNN  — 

The Commerce Department’s final revision of second-quarter gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, showed that economic growth was unchanged from the second estimate, holding at an annualized rate of 2.1%.

However, consumer spending, America’s economic engine, was revised much lower, to a 0.8% annualized rate, according to data released Thursday. That’s down from the 1.7% rate reflected in the previous estimate.

