New York CNN —

Girl Scout cookies are getting more expensive. In some places, at least.

At least one New York State chapter, the Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, told troop parents and other members of the community in an email this week that all cookies will be sold for $6 per box this coming cookie season — which takes place from about January to April annually nationwide – up from $5 last year.

“In order to combat rising production and material costs, GSHH will be increasing the price of all cookie packages to $6.00,” the chapter’s interim CEO wrote, adding “we expect our neighboring councils to announce similar increases in the coming weeks and months.”

Some cookies, like S’mores and Toffee-Tastic, were already priced at $6. But now the higher price will apply to other cookies that the troops sell, including the more classic varieties.

Girl Scout cookie prices have been rising from $5 to $6. John Moore/Getty Images

The group leader pointed to higher costs, both for the Girl Scouts chapter and its cookie supplier, Little Brownie Bakers.

“Unfortunately, both LBB and GSHH are not immune to inflation, and costs have risen for all aspects of the business,” the letter reads.

Other chapters, including one in Louisiana and