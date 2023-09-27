CNN —

More than 20 states in the US have enacted laws in recent years to ban discrimination based on hair texture in school dress codes and the workplace. At the same time, protective hairstyles like locs and braids have been punished in school districts, and restricted in dress codes.

After years of discrimination, many Black people have struggled to learn how to love and embrace their natural hair.

