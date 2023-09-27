New York CNN —

Gen Xers are now in their 40s and 50s and account for about a fifth of the US population. As the next generation in line to retire behind the Baby Boomers, their experience may be a cautionary tale for those coming up behind them.

A recent report from the National Institute on Retirement Security suggests that many Gen Xers simply aren’t building enough savings to maintain their standard of living when they retire.

“The data pretty clearly indicates that the system we have in place now will not provide adequate income for many workers,” said Tyler Bond, NIRS research director and coauthor of “The Forgotten Generation: Generation X Approaches Retirement.”

The system Bond refers to is the mostly do-it-yourself model of saving for retirement that came of age when Gen Xers did. They were the first generation to enter the labor market after the shift from employer-run defined benefit pension plans to 401(k)-style defined contribution accounts.

While the oldest Gen X adults are more likely than younger ones to have at least some pension income to supplement their own savings and Social Security benefits in retirement, most will not.

Specifically, only 14% of working Gen X adults are in a defined benefit pension plan, according to the NIRS report, which analyzed 2020 data from the federal Survey of Income and Program Participation.

As for savings in workplace retirement plans and IRAs, “the bottom half of [Gen X] earners have only a few thousand dollars saved,” authors of the NIRS report wrote. And the median amount that Gen X households have in retirement savings — meaning half have less, half have more — is just $40,000.

Income is the biggest determining factor

Income is the single biggest factor in determining who has built savings and who has not. “Retirement savings for Generation X is highly concentrated among the highest earners,” the report notes.

Nevertheless, the average Gen X retirement savings balance (nearly $130,000 for individuals and $243,000 for households) suggests that many higher earners may not be saving enough, if those savings are intended to be one’s main source of income in retirement. That is a likely scenario for many, since most people won’t have a pension, and Social Security benefits for high earners (whose career-average earnings range roughly between $100,000 and $150,000 in Social Security’s model) is intended to replace only between a quarter to a third of one’s income if one retires at “full” retirement age — which is 67 for Gen Xers.

Keep in mind, too, that Social Security benefits for some might ultimately be reduced since lawmakers have yet to address the program’s long-term solvency. Current projections suggest that if no action is taken, Social Security will only be able to pay 80% of promised benefits by 2034, which is when Gen Xers will have begun retiring.

Stark racial and ethnic differences

While higher earners across all groups do better than lower earners, looking specifically through the lens of race and ethnicity among employed Gen Xers, Black and Hispanic workers have the lowest savings accumulations and are the least likely to have access to and participate in employer-sponsored retirement plans.

The average retirement account balance is $53,456 for Black workers and $42,335 for Hispanic workers; while their medians are $1 and zero, respectively, according to the report. By contrast, the averages are $165,917 for White workers and $189,764 for Asian workers, and their medians are $26,900 and $30,000, respectively.

Many are far off recommended marks

Across the board, however, “most Gen Xers, regardless of race, gender, marital status or income, are failing to meet retirement savings targets,” the report notes.